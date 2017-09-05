A McOnam Sadhya in Kerala has social media going berserk

The McDonald’s spin-off of the Onam Sadhya has left most people puzzled on the Internet. (Source: McDonalds India/Facebook) The McDonald’s spin-off of the Onam Sadhya has left most people puzzled on the Internet. (Source: McDonalds India/Facebook)

People across the country and in different parts of the world got together on September 4 to celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala, Onam. It goes without saying, that like in any other festivities, the elaborate feast and delicious spread of dishes, known as Onam Sadhya in this case, makes for one of the most significant parts of the celebrations.

The elaborate multi-course meal includes traditional Kerala dishes like sambar, avial, rasam, pachadi (dish made of curd and ash gourd), puli inji (ginger curry), among the others. While this makes for a mouth-watering spread, popular fast-food chain McDonald’s’ spin-off of the Onam Sadhya this year has left most people puzzled on the Internet. Why? Well, courtesy a McDonald’s outlet in the Thrissur district of Kerala, the chain’s Facebook page shared a photo of their kind of Onam Sadhya, with burgers, fried chicken, french fries, different sauces, mayonnaise and chicken nuggets on the banana leaf instead of the traditional festive dishes.

Ever since the page shared the picture, it has generated a storm on social media, with people quick to take sides. While some true-blue Malayalis found this bizarre, many others found the idea rather appealing.

This is the Facebook post.

“Damn!!! This is definitely my kinda onam sadhya,” “Definitely not , tradition food is the best , not stale junk food,” “Absolutely disgusting. Reconstituted Non veg on a pure veg sadhya. Bread can never replace Ponni rice,” are some of the reactions the post garnered on the Internet.

Here are some of the reactions it generated thereafter.

What are your thoughts on this kind of ‘Onam sadhya’? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

