‘She looked the most beautiful that day’: Kerala man’s message to wife who fought cancer will move you to tears

Will you let cancer get to yours or your loved ones’ souls? (Source: Ramesh Kumar N/Facebook) Will you let cancer get to yours or your loved ones’ souls? (Source: Ramesh Kumar N/Facebook)

As dangerous as it is, cancer is also one of the most common ailments that people around us are increasingly getting diagnosed with. With no real breakthrough in medicine that provides complete and absolute treatment, cancer takes lives. Ramesh Kumar N, a resident of Kochi, Kerala took to Facebook recently to write a heartwarming post to the fighter of his life — his wife, whom we lovingly called Achu. She was a Sachin fan and was at the Kochi International Stadium when Sachin had arrived to watch the Kerala Master Basters’ match in Indian Super League. She was also fighting cancer. But as Kumar N puts, she put up a brave fight challenging cancer with the words “You can only weaken my body. You cannot weaken my soul and my spirit even if you try 10,000 times.”

Read the translation of the Facebook post here.

“This is one of my favourite photos. I took this selfie in front of the Kochi International stadium with my Achu, who bravely fought cancer by saying ‘You can only weaken my body. You cannot weaken my soul and my spirit even if you try 10,000 times’. During the ISL, from the moment she came to know that Sachin (Tendulkar) will be coming to watch the Kerala Master Blasters’ match, she wanted to go to see him. But around that time, her cancer relapsed for the second time and we began second line chemotherapy treatment. Unfortunately, it was about four days before Sachin’s arrival to see the match that we started the chemo. In between the difficulties that the chemo treatment resulted in, sitting in our home in Kochi a day before the match, she asked me ‘Will we not be able to go see Sachin now?’ Because both of us knew that it was the last stage of cancer, I did not promise her the prospect of another time. I asked her if she had the strength to come with me. It could be dangerous for her, but at that point I felt that was the right thing to do. She said “We are all going to die one day, I am not afraid of death. “Are you willing to take me?” she asked to which I smiled and said nothing, went to a friend’s place in Kochi, booked tickets for the match in the stadium, arranged four friends to stay with us during the match, made note of the emergency exits and the way to hospital. When I got back home, she asked ‘So we are going tomorrow to watch the match, right? I know you have arranged everything.’ Her eyes shone inspire of the exhaustion from the chemo treatment. Next day, we set off to the stadium, with my four friends beside us as shadows. The Kerala police rendered us support and there was an emergency ambulance service arranged. In the end, among tens of thousands of people, having forgotten all the difficulties of her ailment, she took my phone, turned on the flashlight and welcomed Sachin. She looked the most beautiful that day. Amidst the chants of ‘Blasters’, ‘Sachin, Sachin’, we managed to forget our pain.

She set a great example to follow with her determination and grit while facing great difficulties and even death. She set off her journey from the earth, but her strong definitely shook the power of death itself. There will be hurdles, but never give up. Fight till your last breath. Life is beautiful, stay happy every second. God bless you all.”

This is the Facebook post.

