Believe it or not, Kerala government is using ‘Friends with Benefits’ stars to promote vasectomy among men!

As far as advertisements and posters are concerned, we have had some brilliant conceptualisation in 2016. From Norwegian Airlines’ ‘Brad is single’ print ad to Indian Railways Howrah Division’s filmy Swachh Bharat ads–all have been amazing example of encashing the contemporary events or popular culture. And surely it all worked, as it grabbed our attention extensively.

And to end the year on a funny note, a recent ad from Kerala has left people on social media in splits. The innovative ad that aims to promote vasectomy among men by the National Rural Health Mission in Kerala has been a talk on Twitter as it features ‘Friends with Benefits’ stars Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake.

The quirky ad reads, “Now family planning is safe in the hands of man. No-scalpel vasectomy done using simple, safe and modern techniques, use NSV (no scalpel vasectomy) and get Rs 1100.”

With even Bollywood producing films like Befikre and Sudh Desi Romance, the concept of ‘no strings attached’ is not alien or taboo in India anymore. Whether men get inspired for vasectomy by the concept of Friends with Benefits or not is yet to be seen, but the government using such popular example is certainly worth all the mention.

This is, however, not the first time a filmy poster from Kerala has tickled our funny bone. In September, a college in Kerala had a fresher’s welcome poster with the faces of two popular adult film stars on it, and people could not handle it.

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis promoting family planning and vasectomy in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/B5OsXxFHeq — Hakuna Matata (@TheFraudMallu) December 26, 2016

