Kerala footballer CK Vineeth writes newborn son’s religion as ‘NIL’ on birth certificate; garners praise on Twitter

A picture of international footballer CK Vineeth's son's birth certificate, in which he has written 'NIL' against the religion column was shared on Twitter, and it subsequently went viral. People praised Vineeth's decision of putting the 'freedom of religion' clause to practice.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 1:42 pm
CK Vineeth son, CK Vineeth son's religion, CK Vineeth son's religion NIL, CK Vineeth news, CK Vineeth son's religion NIL Twitter reactions, CK Vineeth Twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express news Footballer CK Vineeth’s act of not imposing a religion on his newborn son has amassed praises on Twitter. (Source: CK Vineeth/Instagram)

Kerala footballer CK Vineeth, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, is garnering praises on Twitter for marking his son’s religion as ‘NIL’ on the birth certificate. His thoughtful act was shared on Twitter by Pramod Raman, a journalist, from where it subsequently went viral. People praised Vineeth’s decision of putting the ‘freedom of religion’ fundamental right to practice. “Let my son choose his belief, if he needs one, once he grows up, said CK Vineeth to me. Great inspiration for those who stand for religious freedom and tolerance in this country,” further wrote Raman, in another tweet, explaining Vineeth’s intentions.

Read the copy in Malayalam, here.

Here are some of the reactions the 29-year-old footballer’s act garnered on Twitter. Some even shared what is apparently a close-up of the ‘religion’ column on his son’s birth certificate, against which he has written “NIL”.

Indianexpress.com has written to Vineeth for further comments and is awaiting his response.

