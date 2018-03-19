Kerala footballer CK Vineeth writes newborn son’s religion as ‘NIL’ on birth certificate; garners praise on Twitter

Footballer CK Vineeth’s act of not imposing a religion on his newborn son has amassed praises on Twitter. (Source: CK Vineeth/Instagram) Footballer CK Vineeth’s act of not imposing a religion on his newborn son has amassed praises on Twitter. (Source: CK Vineeth/Instagram)

Kerala footballer CK Vineeth, who was recently blessed with a baby boy, is garnering praises on Twitter for marking his son’s religion as ‘NIL’ on the birth certificate. His thoughtful act was shared on Twitter by Pramod Raman, a journalist, from where it subsequently went viral. People praised Vineeth’s decision of putting the ‘freedom of religion’ fundamental right to practice. “Let my son choose his belief, if he needs one, once he grows up, said CK Vineeth to me. Great inspiration for those who stand for religious freedom and tolerance in this country,” further wrote Raman, in another tweet, explaining Vineeth’s intentions.

My little game changer has arrived.😘😍 pic.twitter.com/u1GLtxO6VC — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) February 24, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the 29-year-old footballer’s act garnered on Twitter. Some even shared what is apparently a close-up of the ‘religion’ column on his son’s birth certificate, against which he has written “NIL”.

Great move..real role model to the youths..humanity is all we needed..baby you can achieve a lot because u get a wonderful father..well done @ckvineeth pic.twitter.com/L36hzKzcgs — akhila kochu (@Akhila178) March 16, 2018

Let it be the start for a change which will change the whole world…?? — Anandu G Krishnan (@AnanduGKrish) March 16, 2018

Proud of u man — Anithamary13 (@Anithamary131) March 16, 2018

Appreciate you — Sriram PV (@chotasri) March 16, 2018

Respect for you — Manas M M (@abduspeaks) March 16, 2018

Indianexpress.com has written to Vineeth for further comments and is awaiting his response.

