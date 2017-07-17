Katrina Kaif’s ‘judwa’ at IIFA 2017 has left Twitterati ROFL-ing

Twitterati clearly is not forgetting this dual performance of Katrina Kaif, anytime soon. (Source: Nitesh/Twitter) Twitterati clearly is not forgetting this dual performance of Katrina Kaif, anytime soon. (Source: Nitesh/Twitter)

After all the fanfare and social media posts, the International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA award for the year 2017 has finally concluded. While social media is still reeling with all the Instagram posts and powerful performances, it is the curious case of double-Katrina Kaif that has got people talking. The award ceremony was aired on national television on July 16. For the uninitiated, here’s what happened – Katrina Kaif was called on stage to present an award to Shahid Kapoor for the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab. But while the announcements were being made, the camera zoomed at Shahid Kapoor, where the actor was seen sitting smugly, and next to him was Katrina Kaif! Yes, you read that right. The actress was there on stage and in the audience, at the same time. Call it shoddy editing or a bad goof up, the video of the incident is now going viral and social media cannot get enough of this ‘judwa’ of Katrina Kaif.

Watch the video here.

And the best editing award goes to… pic.twitter.com/tQQwJ69zPg — Nitesh (@singh_dr) July 16, 2017

Social media is having field day, and you cannot really blame them. The video is outrageously hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions.

Katrinas Twin Sister Has been found pic.twitter.com/LukvXs4W33 — HBD KATRINA❤🎉🎂 (@shan_karoon) July 16, 2017

The joke was clearly not lost on the audience.

Pata nahi kya tha really IIFA award tha ki cartoon network tha… Sab atrangi dress pahne the… Red carpet ki… http://t.co/6xd4lGUMeP — Mandy Plouffe (@kshitu786) July 17, 2017

Some were just dumbfounded.

Just saw katrina Kaif clapping from audience for katrina kaif on stage giving away an award @IIFA . Genius editing! — sharada ramanathan (@shediramanathan) July 16, 2017

@IIFA Just saw 2 Katrina Kaif, 1 was presenting an award and another was sitting in the audience #editingblunder #IIFAAwards2017 #IIFA — Piyush C Dharamshi (@PCDharamshi) July 16, 2017

Aila! 2 Katrina Kaif! One giving award, one in the audience!#IIFA2017 #IIFA — Rohit Radhakrishnan (@rohitcr2k) July 16, 2017

While others rejoiced having found Kaif’s twin, or so what they would like to believe.

Aila judwaa! #KatrinaKaif is sitting next to @shahidkapoor and is also giving him an award at @IIFA! ???? Epic edit fail this is! #iifa pic.twitter.com/qEEeLydPmi — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) July 16, 2017

And then there is this.

Katrina Kaif in a memorable Double Role as Presenter as well as in the audience at same time !! IIFAhttp://t.co/NglhquXkPE@shahidkapoor — Rohan gupta (@02Gupta) July 17, 2017

The confusion is real.

Not only this, the recently-concluded award ceremony is also facing criticism for the apparent lack of camaraderie between the hosts- Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar. In fact the potshots taken by Johar, Khan and Varun Dhawan against actress Kangana Ranaut regarding the nepotism row is also facing flak on social media.

