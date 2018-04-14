Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Woman stands up to trolls after getting hate mails for cartoon

Many slammed her for using Hindu god and goddess and accused her of malaigning the community. Many slammed her for using Hindu god and goddess and accused her of malaigning the community.

With Kathua and Unnao rape cases leaving the nation outraged, citizens vented their anger at the alleged apathy by the administration in dealing with the cases, leading to a serious protest even online.

As Netizens expressed their shock and horror, many questioned about the security of little children. With hashtag #JusticeForOurchild, even celebrities joined in protest to ask for strict action against the accused and justice for the little girl.

Many artists also took a creative path to protest. While paying homage to young soul using beautiful photos and paintings, other took a funny and sarcastic route to slam those who sided with the accused and tried to save them. One such cartoon was made by a journalist from Hyderabad, Swathi Vadlamudi, and it quickly went viral.

The fact that the Kathua girl was abducted and kept in a temple in Kathua where she was repeatedly sexually harassed, and right wing launched a protest to safeguard the harasser, Vadlamudi used it as an anecdote in her sketch. Drawing a figure of Ram and Sita’, she wrote, “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts.”

The cartoon garnered a lot of attention online for its controversial content as it involved god and goddess. With nearly 5,000 shares on Facebook, the cartoonist received a lot of flak and some even sent her hate mails and some even threatened her by citing the killing of Gauri Lankesh.

Vadlamudi decided to publicly call out those who sent her “threatening/menacing/sickening/patronising” messages on the platform.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, she said she has not moved forward by filing a police complaint but has sought legal advice. “I am still holding off from filing a police complaint. I am hoping this will pass but I am also taking a legal opinion [SIC],” she said. However, even after taking a stand against these online trolls, she said, “Still receiving a lot of hate mails.”

Although this is not the first time people may not have liked her creativity, she said, “My another cartoon went viral earlier, and people found it objectionable too but they were decent in the expression.”

As she continues to share rude and derogatory message she has been receiving, she said there has been positive reaction too, adding, “And I have received very encouraging messages too”.

