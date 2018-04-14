Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Celebs, Netizens launch #JusticeForOurChild campaign

Netizens have been fuming over the inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases demanding for a stronger law and punishment for the accused. (Source: Twitter) Netizens have been fuming over the inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases demanding for a stronger law and punishment for the accused. (Source: Twitter)

As the horrific details of the Kathua gangrape and murder shook the nation. The amount of torture faced by the eight-year-old girl, who was first abducted then drugged and raped repeatedly, left people across the country outraged and ashamed. And to add to the pain, scathing remarks by politicians irked people more.

The same time, the inaction in the Unnao rape case left people furious. As, even after several complaints, no action was taken against the accused BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the longest of time. Finally, after the intervention of the Allahabad High Court, the CBI arrested him late on Friday (April 13).

Netizens fumed on social media questioning the inaction and careless remarks by a few politicians. They expressed their concern, question the safety of girls in this environment. With more and more rape cases being reported daily, even celebrities joined in the protest and campaigned for justice for the victims.

With #JusticeForOurChild, celebrities along with others have been putting up photos of themselves with a poster asking for actions. With a message reading “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua” people are questioning how safe little girls are in India. From Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar to TV personalities like Shruti Seth and Riddhi Dogra,‏ all joined in under a common social media campaign.

I AM HINDUSTAN. I am ashamed #justiceforourchild

8 years Old. Gangraped. Murdered in ‘’DEVI-STHAAN TEMPLE. #kathua pic.twitter.com/E7nY2hVFEa — Namish Taneja (@namishtaneja) April 13, 2018

I am Hindustan.

I am ashamed. #justiceforourchild

8 years old! GANGRAPED!!!

MURDERED in ‘devi’sthan TEMPLE #kathua pic.twitter.com/Wm3Tf3o0ow — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 13, 2018

Many argued that humanity has no religion and the heinous crime should not be dissected under the name of religion and thus called in for one united hashtag to gather support. Demanding safety and protection for all children of India irrespective of their caste, creed or religion, Netizens started this movement.

I’ve tried to stay away but silence only emboldens the monsters of this nation. I will not fear those who troll, insult or deflect away from the issue of the #KathuaRape Enough of your empty chest-thumping and whataboutism. #JusticeForOurChild pic.twitter.com/DxGwezzZXs — Dr Roshan R (@pythoroshan) April 13, 2018

And as the protests grew stronger, speaking out for the first time on the Kathua and Unnao cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country’s “daughters” would “definitely get justice”.

