This Kashmiri IAS officer’s Facebook post on Dangal girl Zaira Wasim’s situation is going viral

Kashmir’s first IAS officer seems to have reacted to the Dangal girl’s controversy. (Source: File photo) Kashmir’s first IAS officer seems to have reacted to the Dangal girl’s controversy. (Source: File photo)

Zaira Wasim is the little girl who plays the feisty, younger Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster Aamir Khan movie Dangal. She has, however, recently been making headlines for an altogether different reason. The 16-year-old Kashmiri girl has come in the eye of the storm after she recently met with Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Wasim was slammed for meeting the politician, which led her to even post a Facebook apology. After her letter, that she was quick to take down, social media users came down to render their full support to Wasim, asking her not to apologise at all. Now, Shah Faesal, a Kashmiri IAS officer’s Facebook post on the issue, is going viral.

ALSO READ | Twitterati comes out in defence of Dangal girl Zaira Wasim; says no need for apology at all

He has advised people to not talk about their children’s achievements to anyone; because who knows they may have to apologise for it later. Although he hasn’t taken Wasim’s name in the post, the comments and his replies to them make it clear that it refers to the 16-year-old talent.

Read his Facebook post here.

In older days in Kashmir, if your hen laid an egg, we would say, ‘wuna kansi wanakh’ -don’t tell anyone. Our ancestors were wise. And time has come to go back to those quiet times when no one knew about his neighbour even.

So if your child is doing well, keep it to yourselves. My advice is that don’t tell anyone at all. She might have to be apologetic for her achievement.

His words hit home with many, though there were some who thought Wasim should have taken a firm stand and refrained from apologising at all.

“I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met,” Wasim wrote in her apology letter. “I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps,” she wrote further in the post. Reportedly, it was also her success in her film that had irked many.

ALSO READ | Kashmiri IAS officer’s post about his female colleague’s ‘resignation letter’ goes viral

Faesal, the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services examination, had previously brought to everybody’s attention the plight of his female colleague, who became a victim of gender inequality in her own family.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd