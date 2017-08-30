Kashmir Police DIG’s heartfelt letter to a martyr cop’s daughter will leave you teary-eyed

‘Every drop of your tear sears our heart.’ (Source: DIG of Police South Kashmir/Facebook) ‘Every drop of your tear sears our heart.’ (Source: DIG of Police South Kashmir/Facebook)

The Kashmir valley has been in the midst of turmoil for decades, and over the past year the tension has just increased, with life under constant threat at all times. In one such heartbreaking incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was on Monday was killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, after militants fired at him, according to news agency PTI. A police official said that ASI Abdul Rashid, who was on duty without a weapon, lost his life after he was fired at Mehandi Kadal.

Expressing his condolences, the DIG of Police South Kashmir penned an emotional letter for Rashid’s daughter, Zohra, and his words have left many teary-eyed. Shared by the official Facebook page DIG of Police South Kashmir, the post has collected more than 1,600 likes and over 1,000 shares, at the time of writing.

My Dear Zohra,

Your tears have shaken many hearts.The sacrifice made by your father will always be remembered. You are too young to understand as to why this happened.

People responsible for such violence who attack the lawful symbol of the state and society are indeed insane and enemy of humanity.Your father like all of us represented Jammu Kashmir police force- a hallmark of valour and sacrifice.

Many of our police families have suffered and undergone irreparable trauma defending the common good for the society.All those faces and stories indeed create a rich history making us proud. We cannot forget our heroes,our dear ones with whom we lived and worked all these years.All these families are part of a great journey that JKP has undertaken serving the society.

Remember we all are one family at this critical phase. Every drop of your tear sears our heart.May almighty give us the strength to go ahead with our mission of rendering services for the betterment of the society.The vow that we have taken when we donned the uniform stands supreme. Let our sprit and commitment become the harbinger for change,let it be the message of peace and harmony for the fellow citizens.We will always cherish the memory of ASI Abdul Rashid as a true policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of the duty.RIP

With loads of blessings

All ranks and officers of JKP

