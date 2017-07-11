Karun Chandhok’s mother tweets a hilarious response to him wearing shorts on TV

Channel 4 F1 tweeted “Karun takes a breather in the commentary box. We’re on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world.” (Source: Karun Chandhok/Twitter) Channel 4 F1 tweeted “Karun takes a breather in the commentary box. We’re on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world.” (Source: Karun Chandhok/Twitter)

Karun Chandhok, who is one of the brilliant Indian sportspersons and a racing driver who last competed in Formula E, is in news for completely unrelated reasons. Before we tell you what’s Chandhok making news for of late, we’d like to bring to your notice your mother’s messages. Yes, those panic-stricken messages, mostly in capital letters (for increased impact) that blink on your phone’s screen. “Beta khaana khaaya? Beta, ye kaise kapde pehene hai? Beta, thand lag jaaegi.” — are just some of the messages that make for the regular ones. Getting back to Chandhok, who is also a sports commentator with Channel 4 F1, recently got an earful (like all Indian kids) from his mom for wearing shorts on TV!

Not only did she put up a tweet to the Channel which tweeted a picture of Chandhok’s legs from the commentary box as the excitedly announced going on air shortly, but all the Indian racer’s mother Chitra Chandhok had her alarmed eyes at were his ‘ORANGUTAN LEGS’ — as she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Channel 4 F1 tweeted “Karun takes a breather in the commentary box. We’re on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world.” Check out their tweet here.

Karun takes a breather in the commentary box 🎙️ We’re on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world #C4F1pic.twitter.com/yyaoPiEjiZ — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) July 7, 2017

The 33-year-old’s evidently alarmed mother replied: “PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS

ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU. @karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV . MUM” Check out her tweet here.

PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS

ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU.@karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV

MUM http://t.co/RXeBb9qg7y — Chitra Chandhok- (@chitrachandhok) July 7, 2017

An embarrased Karun had really nothing to say to his mother, except for an “Err…. Hi Mum!”

Here are some of the responses her hilarious ALL-CAPS tweet generated.

@chitrachandhok , no matter how old we are, our moms will ALWAYS find a way to embarrass us 😂😆 Chennai moms FTW ! — Eshwer Shivaprakash (@eshshiv) July 7, 2017

Got to love your mum @karunchandhok — Lorraine Wilkinson (@Lorrainespage) July 7, 2017

This made my day 🤣🤣🤣 — mani (@mani517) July 7, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd