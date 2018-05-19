Karnataka Floor Test: Yeddyurappa resigns as CM, Twitterati add humour to the drama

#KarnatakaFloorTest: BS Yeddyurappa resigns after giving an emotional speech. (Source: File Photo) #KarnatakaFloorTest: BS Yeddyurappa resigns after giving an emotional speech. (Source: File Photo)

If the royal wedding is keeping people hooked onto their screens globally, it is the ongoing political drama in Karnataka that has created a buzz in India. The crisis intensified after Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa resigned two days after being sworn in.

Hours before the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress released audio tapes of Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders allegedly luring Congress MLAs to vote for the BJP. In one of the released clips, BS Yeddyurappa could be purportedly heard offering the ministry to Congress leader BC Patil and another audio clip featured BJP MLA Sreeramulu and BC Patil. Meanwhile, the Assembly adjourned for a small recess after the swearing-in of 210 MLAs.

ALSO READ | Karnataka floor test: Bengaluru to Hyderabad and back — smiles, worry and a number game



Initially, the Governor Vajubhai Vala had asked Yeddyurappa to form a government and had granted him 15 days to prove majority. However, the Congress moved to the apex court seeking a stay on Vala’s decision. The court ordered a floor test to be conducted on May 19.

As the house re-opened at 3.30pm, people on social media were glued to their screens wondering what the result would be. However, the humour on social media has been intact and Netizens had hilarious things to say. Check out the reactions here:

Finally, Arvind Kejriwal to solve Karnataka problem. Even Days: BJP Govt

Odd Days: Congress Govt

Weekends: JD(S) Govt#KarnatakaFloorTest — Fun@MotivateMe.in (@Fun_MotivateMe) May 18, 2018

Sources tell that BJP is reddy for the floor test. #KarnatakaFloorTest — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 19, 2018

Teacher: What do you want to be in future?

Me: a very rich guy!

Teacher: How?

Me: I will become Congress MLA and join BJP after elections 😂 #KarnatakaFloorTest — Aanmeega arasiyalvaadhi (@BJPFails) May 19, 2018

The floor test proceeding was live telecasted by local TV channels as ordered by the Supreme Court.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd