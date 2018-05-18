Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
As SC orders floor test for Yeddyurappa tomorrow, ‘JD(S) MLAs’ situation right now’ creates buzz on Twitter

While Congress and JD(S) have agreed for the floor test, they have also sought security for their MLAs. Meanwhile on Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy's allegations that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore each to JD(S) MLAs to defect resulted in a flurry of memes and frenzied responses.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 12:40:59 pm
karnataka elections, JDS Congress MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka CM, Congress JDS MLAs in Kerala, KArnataka floor test, Supreme Court Karnataka floor test, Indian Express, Indian express news The dramatic twists in Karnataka elections have been fodder for meme-makers on Twitter.

The Karnataka elections 2018 has delivered a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largets party, though short of majority in the state assembly. Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP to form government. But the Congress and JDS moved the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision. The apex court has, meanwhile, ordered that the floor test be conducted on Saturday at 4 pm. Fearing poaching of their MLAs, both the BJP and the Congress have parked their leaders at various resorts. Meanwhile on Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore each to JD(S) MLAs to defect resulted in a flurry of memes and frenzied responses.

Here are some of them.

