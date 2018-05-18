As SC orders floor test for Yeddyurappa tomorrow, ‘JD(S) MLAs’ situation right now’ creates buzz on Twitter

The dramatic twists in Karnataka elections have been fodder for meme-makers on Twitter. The dramatic twists in Karnataka elections have been fodder for meme-makers on Twitter.

The Karnataka elections 2018 has delivered a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largets party, though short of majority in the state assembly. Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP to form government. But the Congress and JDS moved the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision. The apex court has, meanwhile, ordered that the floor test be conducted on Saturday at 4 pm. Fearing poaching of their MLAs, both the BJP and the Congress have parked their leaders at various resorts. Meanwhile on Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore each to JD(S) MLAs to defect resulted in a flurry of memes and frenzied responses.

Karnataka MLAs right now. pic.twitter.com/1JYMykGQAV — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) May 16, 2018

Governor : Why should I give first preference to you? Amit Shah : pic.twitter.com/EZSqp241P6 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 16, 2018

Bowler = Amit Shah Third Umpire = Governor pic.twitter.com/3QSLNyG46v — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 17, 2018

It’s 2018 and parents still force their children to become Doctors and Engineers. It’s really stupid. Parents should encourage their children to take up politics and become MLAs. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 17, 2018

