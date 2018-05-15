Karnataka election results 2018: Kerala Tourism wins hearts with this witty tweet

Karnataka election results 2018: Amidst all the confusion, Kerala Tourism seems to have hit the ball out of the park. (Source: Kerala Lifestyle/Facebook) Karnataka election results 2018: Amidst all the confusion, Kerala Tourism seems to have hit the ball out of the park. (Source: Kerala Lifestyle/Facebook)

The Karnataka election results were announced today with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. But just when the saffron party was looking set to form the next government in the crucial southern state, the Congress announced its decision to unconditionally support former prime minister Deve Gowda’s regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) in its attempt to keep the BJP out of power.

Accepting the Congress’ offer, Gowda’s son and JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala this evening. In the meanwhile BJP, too, has sought an appointment with the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election results 2018: All you need to know

Amidst all this, it is Kerala Tourism that has literally hit the ball out of the park with their tweet. The dramatic nature of the Karnataka results did not escape them and using the confusion to their advantage, they tweeted, “After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God’s Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay.”

ALSO READ | Karnataka Poll Results 2018 reactions LIVE: Setback for Rahul who was projecting himself as PM candidate, says Paswan

Read their tweet here.

After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God’s Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/BthNZQSLCC — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 15, 2018

Their wit and humour have won over people on social media. While one wrote, “Sarcasm at its best!!” another wrote, “Gods own tweet.”

ALSO READ | Karnataka election results 2018: Here is all the buzz on Twitter

Read the tweets here.

Award for this 🙏 u guys rock. — Sweekruth B.P (@SweekruthBP) May 15, 2018

Sarcasm at its best!!😂 — Vijay Krish’n M (@Vijay_Krish24) May 15, 2018

Kerala Tourism just owned it ! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🙈🙉🙊 (@IamRobinHoodINR) May 15, 2018

Cant be a better time to do it!!!!!!! Kudos to your creativity. — Sopali™ (@SopaliTeena) May 15, 2018

best admin i ever seen troll level😍😍 — CSK (@tbalavignesh) May 15, 2018

Gods own tweet. — Movies Dialogues (@MoviesDialogues) May 15, 2018

What did you think of this tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd