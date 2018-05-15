Karnataka election results 2018: Here is the Twitter buzz on BJP’s victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka in the recently-held elections in the state, drubbing the Congress which was looking to retain the crucial southern state. The frenzy and the excitement that surrounded the much-awaited results of Karnataka elections transcended to social media in the form of memes, witty one-liners, congratulatory messages for the winning party, and posts sympathising with the Congress and of course, Rahul Gandhi.
Here are some of the responses the #KarnatakaElections amassed on the micro-blogging site.
The Great Indian Politics. pic.twitter.com/2S8UvIsJeq
— Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 26, 2016
#KarnatakaVerdict in “08” Seconds 😻😻 pic.twitter.com/KWkrTMgaw2
— BALA (@erbmjha) May 15, 2018
Modi and Amit Shah be like.. let’s go on a ride.. 🤐#KarnatakaVerdict #KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/6d1LaVcTpq
— Abhishek Dutta (@absk_in) May 15, 2018
Amit Shah showing election results to Siddaramaiyah… #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/QZ1mIWiuJC
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2018
Modi to Amit Shah. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/yoYcO6oBeH
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 15, 2018
Amit Shah watching media, panelists, trends, counting, results etc before making his move… #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/GdOSj1UrUR
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2018
#KarnatakaVerdict
“I hope Congress will get a majority”: Congress supporter.
“I hope BJP will get a majority”: BJP supporter
“I hope it will be a hung assembly”: Luxury resort owner.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018
The state of Congress after another BJP victory. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/8jF9WoEkEd
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018
” Operation successful ,
SARKAR banane ki taiyari karo.”#KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/uXNQhoY68F
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 15, 2018
