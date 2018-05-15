Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Karnataka election results 2018: Here is the Twitter buzz on BJP’s victory

Karnataka election results 2018: The frenzy and the excitement that surrounded the much awaited results of Karnataka elections transcended to social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 2:32:03 pm
Karnataka elections, election results, karnataka election results 2018, karnataka elections jokes, karnataka elections Twitter reactions, Karnataka elections tweets, Indian express, Indian express News Karnataka election results 2018: There is no stopping the memes on the Internet meanwhile. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka in the recently-held elections in the state, drubbing the Congress which was looking to retain the crucial southern state. The frenzy and the excitement that surrounded the much-awaited results of Karnataka elections transcended to social media in the form of memes, witty one-liners, congratulatory messages for the winning party, and posts sympathising with the Congress and of course, Rahul Gandhi.

Here are some of the responses the #KarnatakaElections amassed on the micro-blogging site.

