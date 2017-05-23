Latest News

Karnataka CM boasts of ‘allowing’ ambulance to overtake his car; gets flak on Twitter

The Karnataka CM's post has resulted in a lot of Twitter users calling him out for his 'great achievement'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 1:23 pm
Siddaramaiah’s convoys have earlier restricted the movement of traffic and delayed ambulances in the past, which lead him to issue instructions to BTC. (Source: File Photo)

It is a given that ambulance and fire engines, and vehicles with the red emergency sirens on are supposed to be made way for, no matter how heavy the traffic is on the road. After all, in most cases, it’s a matter of saving lives. Karanataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to agree with the ideology (as he must) and took to Twitter to post about how, he too “allowed an ambulance to overtake his convoy”. In case people don’t believe the good deed he claimed, the politician also posted a video. Although he started his tweet by how “BTP stood by my instructions to prioritise the movmnt of ambulances against VIP convoys”, it did not take much time for Twitter users to rip his post apart.

“So this is a big achievement haan? Come on it’s basic common sense to give ambulance priority!” wrote one Twitter user. Some others called it “pre-election gimmicks”, while another said he “deserves a NOBLE Peace Prize” for this.

This is the CM’s tweet.

Check out some of the reactions his post has garnered.

While the ‘VIP culture’ in India has previously shown records of how many people on roads are affected due to VIPs’ cars and convoys blocking roads and restricting traffic movements, this is unarguably a welcome thing, but Twitterati were undivided on the the fact that the minister really did not have to treat this as a “great achievement”.

In June, last year, a video showing an ambulance being stopped to allow Siddaramaiah’s convoy to pass through went viral, drawing flak for the deeply-laden VIP culture in the society. This repeated again this year on May 4, when the traffic police restricted traffic for the CM’s convoy to pass near Town Hall. This was when Siddaramaiah issued the orders to not stop ambulances for the movement of VIP convoys.

