#KargilVijayDiwas: Twitter flooded with tributes to brave Indian soldiers who fought the 1999 war against Pakistan

Although the rough terrain and high altitude of the Himalayan regions made it difficult for the soldiers during the war, the Indian army conducted Operation Vijay, successfully evicted Pakistani soldiers and recaptured the Tiger Hill and other posts in 1999.

A quick look through the tweets and social media posts of people on the Internet will show that the people continue to remember the soldiers and their sacrifices even after 18 years of the war.
Every year, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 commemorating the Indian army’s victory in Kargil against Pakistan. After a bloody battle that lasted for about three months and resulted in the loss of nearly 490 officers, soldiers and jawans, it was on this date in 1999 that India won the war. In remembrance of the brave soldiers’ sacrifice, many people took to the Internet to pay their tributes and respect.

A quick look through the tweets and social media posts of people on the Internet show that, after 18 years of the war, people continue to remember the soldiers and their sacrifices.

Here is how people are sharing their warm tributes on the micro-blogging site.

People did not just salute the brave sacrifices of the soldiers, one of the Twitter users even took to Twitter to share the heartwarming picture of his father — an army official — who was a part of the Kargil war.

Click here to know more about the Kargil war and the significance of the Kargil Vijaya Diwas.

Click here to see archival pictures of the victorious Indian soldiers from the 1999 war.

