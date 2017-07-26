KargilVijayDiwas: Twitter flooded with tributes to brave Indian soldiers who fought the 1999 war against Pakistan

A quick look through the tweets and social media posts of people on the Internet will show that the people continue to remember the soldiers and their sacrifices even after 18 years of the war. (Source: File Photo) A quick look through the tweets and social media posts of people on the Internet will show that the people continue to remember the soldiers and their sacrifices even after 18 years of the war. (Source: File Photo)

Every year, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 commemorating the Indian army’s victory in Kargil against Pakistan. After a bloody battle that lasted for about three months and resulted in the loss of nearly 490 officers, soldiers and jawans, it was on this date in 1999 that India won the war. In remembrance of the brave soldiers’ sacrifice, many people took to the Internet to pay their tributes and respect.

Although the rough terrain and high altitude of the Himalayan regions made it difficult for the soldiers during the war, the Indian army conducted Operation Vijay, successfully evicted Pakistani soldiers and recaptured the Tiger Hill and other posts.

A quick look through the tweets and social media posts of people on the Internet show that, after 18 years of the war, people continue to remember the soldiers and their sacrifices.

Here is how people are sharing their warm tributes on the micro-blogging site.

18 yrs since #KargilVijayDiwas .Tribute to those who lost their lives for the nation.Bow down to you& Salute to our true heroes,our soldiers pic.twitter.com/tXViO6Q8aU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2017

The valor and sacrifice of our soldiers will always be remembered. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/DXqhh2vcF6 — Adsyndicate (@Adsyndicate) July 26, 2017

Supreme sacrifice & valour of our soldiers who have been protecting our boundaries selflessly shouldn’t be wasted. #KargilVijayDiwas — Kaushal R Zade (@zadekaushal) July 26, 2017

Salute, Gratitude & Respect to martyrs & jawans who saved the nation 18 yrs bck and serving the nation for so many years.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/zkpnTBgEvB — Paramveer Singh???? (@paramveer003) July 26, 2017

Remember The Heroes

Which Sacrifice their everything for us#IndianArmy #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vhezVIisuh — Prakash Singh (@prakashsinghan6) July 26, 2017

On #KargilVijayDiwas, let’s salute our heroes. One of my SandArts for the brave hearts . pic.twitter.com/QNiG54DZQd — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 26, 2017

JHANDA UNCHA RAHE HAMARA VIJAYI VISHWA TIRANGA PYARA Tribute to Brave Soldiers who sacrificed their life in war #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/YidTmew7mQ — Nation First (@pankajsuper30) July 26, 2017

All those who die or feel low thinking no one loves them. Think again, thousand die at the borders just for your sake. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/WRFXHlGpSU — Aarushi (@Aarushi0602) July 26, 2017

26 July 1999, Fakr Hai. Today, 18 years ago, we showed the Pakistan Army where they belong. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena ???? #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/UbeiOw8QxW — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) July 26, 2017

Sharing the memories from #Kargil war.

Feeling proud that my father(in middle) was part of the #Kargil war. #KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/ZNldgK4ua3 — Pardeep Parihar (@PardeepParihar) July 26, 2017

People did not just salute the brave sacrifices of the soldiers, one of the Twitter users even took to Twitter to share the heartwarming picture of his father — an army official — who was a part of the Kargil war.

