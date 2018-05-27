Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
Kareena Kapoor Khan says she believes in equality but won’t call herself a feminist; Twitterati disappointed

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy promoting her latest film Veere Di Wedding, was recently asked to share her definition of feminism and whether she identifies with the concept.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 2:29:24 pm
veere di wedding, kareena kapoor, kareena, sonam kapoor, kareena veere di wedding, kareena kapoor not a feminist, kareena kapoor comment on feminism, twitter reactions, veere di wedding music launch, kareena kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comments on feminism have raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Bollywood actors have in the past hesitated to call themselves as feminists. And while several actors now are owning to up to the word, Kareena Kapoor Khan does not seem to agree. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest film Veere Di Wedding, was recently asked to share her definition of feminism and whether she identifies with the concept. Appearing uncomfortable to answer at first, she later said, “I believe in equality. I won’t say I am a feminist,” she said. “I would say I am a woman. Above all, I am a human being. But I would say I am as much proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor,”

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan: I believe in equality but I won’t say I am a feminist

Her belief in gender equality but refusing to identify herself as a feminist has not gone down too well with people on social media. While one wrote, “It’s 2018 and we have a Kareena Kapoor say, ‘I believe in equality of genders, but I am not a feminist’. How long before women in positions of influence educate themselves? Is that really too much to ask!,” another wrote, “Oh man. So Kareena Kapoor said that she believes in equality but is not a feminist. How disappointing that she doesn’t know that true feminism stands for equality and nothing else! Tch tch.”

Watch the video where she made these statements here. 

Some also wrote, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is free to call or not call herself a feminist but to insinuate that feminism is not about equality is dangerous and prohibits many women from giving a word to what they intrinsically know as the truth,” while another added, “Being a feminist is all about equality. Being a feminist means you recognise both male and female rights are equal including LGTB. I am extremely confused by this statement made by Kareena Kapoor.”

Here are the tweets.

What did you think of her statement? Tell us in the in the comments below.

