‘500 shades of grey’: Karan Johar’s stylish salt-and-pepper look gets Twitterati talking

Karan Johar may be a well-known filmmaker and producer, but he is also one of the most fashionable men in the film industry. The 44-year-old has a great style statement, and he impressed fashion fanatics yet again when he sashayed down the ramp for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Dressed in an overtly sequined embellished black-grey suit, Johar grabbed quite a few eyeballs for his funky grey hairdo! His salt-and-pepper look soon got Twitterati talking, and gave style goals to them. Taking to social media, Johar shared his look and wrote, “500 shades of grey!”. Within no time, people started responding to his tweet and shed light on their opinion about his unexpected makeover.

Quite impressed by his look, people had quite a lot to say about the director’s look. While many commented about his hairstyle, others complimented the way he matched the attire with his looks. Check out some reactions on Twitter about Johar’s look.

Meanwhile, there were many Twitter users who were not impressed with his look, and poked fun at him.

What do you think about Johar’s grey shades? Tell us in the comments section below.

