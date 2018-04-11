Student of The Year 2 cast revealed by Karan Johar; Twitterati scream ‘nepotism 2’

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are the new ‘students’ in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. (Source: Dharma Productions/Twitter) Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are the new ‘students’ in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. (Source: Dharma Productions/Twitter)

After much speculations, Karan Johar has finally revealed the cast of his upcoming film Student of the Year 2. It is a sequel to his much-loved campus drama Student of The Year in 2012 that served as the launchpad for talent powerhouses Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. This time around there is Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday as the latest students in his upcoming film. And while Shroff had been confirmed for the part for quite some time now, it was the names of the female lead that led to much discussion and conversation. Putting all that to rest, Johar tweeted out first looks from the film.

Johar shared Shroff’s picture and wrote, “Here’s the first new admission to the #SOTY2 family! @iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack!” and later shared Sutaria’s photo and referred to her as “new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it”. He finally he introduced Panday as the latest entrant of the school and sharing his picture, wrote, “And finally! Presenting ANANYA – joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2”

While some people on social media have praised the actors’ look and expressed their excitement, others are of the opinion that there would be nothing new. And yes, some did not forget to remind the director of the N-word — that’s nepotism for you.

Not everybody was pleased with the line-up, saying that these guys don’t look like students at all.

And, of course, there were tweets on nepotism.

We have talented actress like patralekha searching for work despite being so freaking talented and we have these starkids herd offered films on platter for their gym bodies 😒 — Pratz (@Thecolddragon) April 11, 2018

Why you are not telling her full name nepotism factory — Ritesh Dahiya (@RiteshD53326706) April 11, 2018

Congrats to the nepotism ka baap Mr Karan Johar 😎 — Maya (@Maya25570388) April 11, 2018

One word dat’s “Nepotism”. — sailendra paikaray (@sailendrapaikar) April 11, 2018

In November 2017, Johar had taken fans by surprise by sharing the first look of Student Of The Year 2 on Twitter with the caption, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18.” There was no mention of any female leads as the poster focused on Tiger Shroff.

