Karan Johar said ‘#OscarBooBoo’ after Oscar 2017 goof-up, but Twitterati tore his tweet to pieces

From reminding him about the Miss Universe fluff to taking a dig at Indian award shows, Twitter users slammed Karan Johar's views.

By: Trends Desk Written by Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 11:55 pm
karan johar, oscars 2017, oscars 2017 goof up, academy awards 2017, karan johar oscars, karan johar oscars goof up, karan johar oscars boo boo, karan johar oscars tweet, karan johar twitter jokes, karan johar oscar twitter jokes, karan johar jokes, oscars, academy awards, indian express, indian express newsA Twitterati slams Karan Johar! (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to repartee and ribbing, Karan Johar is considered to be the master of the trade! From films to social issues, the filmmaker is popular for reeling off his thoughts on Twitter. And, when the world was glued to their television screens to watch the 89th Academy Awards at the wee hours on February 27 morning, how could KJo stay behind?

The Oscars 2017 goof-up has been the talk of the town, and people have been endlessly making jokes about how La La Land lost the Best Picture Award to Moonlight after the major flub at the show. Johar also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the blunder. “That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! ,” he wrote on the social media network.

However, Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves and started taking potshots at the director-producer. From reminding him about the Miss Universe fluff to taking a dig at Indian award shows, Twitter users tore his tweet to pieces and slammed the 44-year-old’s views.

Read what he posted:

Check out the funniest reactions on Twitter here:

