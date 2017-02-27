Karan Johar said ‘#OscarBooBoo’ after Oscar 2017 goof-up, but Twitterati tore his tweet to pieces

Twitterati slams Karan Johar! (Source: File Photo) Twitterati slams Karan Johar! (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to repartee and ribbing, Karan Johar is considered to be the master of the trade! From films to social issues, the filmmaker is popular for reeling off his thoughts on Twitter. And, when the world was glued to their television screens to watch the 89th Academy Awards at the wee hours on February 27 morning, how could KJo stay behind?

The Oscars 2017 goof-up has been the talk of the town, and people have been endlessly making jokes about how La La Land lost the Best Picture Award to Moonlight after the major flub at the show. Johar also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the blunder. “That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! # oscarbooboo,” he wrote on the social media network.

However, Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves and started taking potshots at the director-producer. From reminding him about the Miss Universe fluff to taking a dig at Indian award shows, Twitter users tore his tweet to pieces and slammed the 44-year-old’s views.

Read what he posted:

That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! #oscarbooboo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

Check out the funniest reactions on Twitter here:

@karanjohar no you forgot Miss Universe last year. Lol — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar Ae Dil Hai Muskhil Got Filmfare Nomination . That is Biggest Goof up. — Monang (@MonangThakkar) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar this’ll never happen in Bollywood…you know why? Coz you guys can’t even air filmfare live!! Look inward before booing oscars! — Sumant (@sumant69) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar because they use scripts in movies and not in awards — Mr. Scrooge (@Akshayjoshi87) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar My thoughts exactly after watching your movie, ridiculous and hysterical. — Asif H William (@AsifHaroonWilli) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar mujhe Laga #AeDilHaiMushkil ka naam lenge Oscar wale 😂😂 — Raj Patil® (@indian_patil) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar …May be He got paid to do that…😀😀😀may be it was all set …just like Bollywood..just like @akshaykumar don’t get any awards — Nirav Merai (@niravmerai) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar Still better than all those cheap comedy and so called jokes that are told in our award functions and above all FIXED AWARDS — Mehmood Ahmad (@Mehmood534534) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar tere se better hha…tu kuch mat bol Bhai…ye fakefare nhii jaha tu jury ban jata h….n khud ko nomination n award le jate jo — Tiger 🐅ROARS🐅 (@priyanshu0004) February 27, 2017

@karanjohar you are becoming #krk day by day 🤣 — Palash Das (@das_palash89) February 27, 2017

