This girl’s tweets against Karan Johar’s recent remarks on Kangana Ranaut is a must read

The whole world came together to appreciate Kangana Ranaut after her upfront and brutal honesty on her debut appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan show. She called out nepotism practised by the industry-insiders with a straight face, only to be asked to “leave” the industry if she was so ‘terrorised’ by it. “I gave her the platform to speak and now this is my platform so here I am speaking what I want to. I want to conclude by saying I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card,” he further said. While his statement was quick to go viral, many sided by him, while others were infuriated. Just like Shreya Ila Anasuya, whose series of a girl calling out Karan Johar and his recent remarks on Ranaut through a series of tweets.

I am so done with Karan Johar’s bullshit. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

Makes patriarchal films, practices nepotism, and can’t handle it when someone who’s not from his cosy inner circle calls him out. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

So easy to say ‘If you don’t like it, leave it’ to someone who doesn’t have your immense privileges, Karan Johar. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

For the record, you’re not some saint for not censoring Kangana Ranaut’s (accurate and insightful) views about Bollywood’s poisonous elitism — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

… and the part that you yourself play in it. You have to recognise what happens when the production of art and culture is so easy for only — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

a few people. Large swathes of people in this country are held back by their gender, caste, sexuality, class, ability, and other factors. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

When you make it about one individual and make them the problem it’s your own ignorance and smugness you’re showing. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

In summation, check your privilege, Karan Johar. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) March 6, 2017

Not only did Anasuya tweet against Johar’s recent remarks on Ranaut, she also reminded in the tweets, directed to him, about how he has made “patriarchal films and practised nepotism” in the film industry. She also didn’t mince words while reminding him that he wasn’t a “saint” for not censoring Ranaut’s points of view about the industry practices, after all she was just rightfully utilising her freedom of speech. “When you make it about one individual and make them the problem it’s your own ignorance and smugness you’re showing,” wrote the Twitter user before she asked Johar to “check your privilege”.

