Karah Johar announces Kalank: Twitterati cannot stop gushing over the ‘massive ensemble cast’

Karan Johar recently announced the name and star cast of his next venture, Kalank and it has taken social media by storm. Releasing in 2019, the film boasts of an enviable cast and has brought several past and present superstars all under the same roof. Touted as an “epic drama”, Kalank has Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film-maker took to social media to share the news. “Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK Releasing April 19th, 2019, Directed by Abhishek Varman, Starring @MadhuriDixit @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!” he tweeted.

It is believed that the film, Kalank, was conceptualised by him and his father Yash Chopra almost 15 years ago. And now, after so many years, the drama that is set against the Partition and independence struggle in the 1940s, the film is going on floors. Directed by Abhishek Varman, who previously directed 2 States, the announcement of the film and its stellar cast have people on social media extremely excited. While one wrote, “Now thats a stellar cast. I am sure everyone will deliver their career best performances to out do one another #Kalank So looking forward!!”, another wrote, “Now thats a stellar cast. I am sure everyone will deliver their career best performances to out do one another.”

Here are some of the reactions.

can’t believe varun & alia are doing a film with madhuri dixit our kids are on a roll 😭 #KALANK — go & watch october 🌸 (@iheartvarun_x) April 18, 2018

Talking about it, Johar had said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

