Kapil Sharma just wished Sunil Grover on his birthday, and Twitterati can’t keep calm

Should Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover patch up? (Source: File Photo) Should Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover patch up? (Source: File Photo)

Who can forget the fallout of two of the most loved comedians — Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover — after a bitter fight on an airplane? Well, it was the most hyped controversy, and a lot of celebrities and social media users tried to help the two patch up and get back together on The Kapil Sharma Show, but failed miserably. The debate has still not ended. Their fans have chosen sides, and keep fighting over who is better out of the two.

Putting an end to the cold war, Sharma took a step ahead and sent birthday wishes to his co-star, who celebrates his big day on August 3. “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :),” he wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at his tweet here.

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

No sooner had he tweeted it out, his followers on the social media networking site poured out love and wished that the two forget their differences now and come back together on the show. While one user said, “Thank u paaji fr wishing ur best friend. May Sunil paaji forget everything and once again we cn see u both,” another one tweeted, “U are really so sweet..U have not forgotten ur best friend..I love you bro!” A few people also shared their old pictures from the show.

Check out some reactions here.

My Self Dr Mazboor Gulati S/o Dr Mashoor Gulati 🤣🤣Aise Birthday Wish Kon Karta Hai Bheeeeee Love You Kapil Paji 😘 pic.twitter.com/nPvf5ObnPR — Dr. Mazboor Gulati (@drmazboorgulati) August 3, 2017

Thank u paaji fr wishing ur best friend

May Sunil paaji forget everything and once again we cn see u both pic.twitter.com/85vwiFRvJX — Parth(K9) FIRANGI (@kapilianJB) August 3, 2017

U are really so sweet..U have not forgotten ur best friend..I love you bro😍😘😘 — Kapilian Vibhuti💕 (@MorajkarVibhuti) August 3, 2017

Ab toh saath aa jaao yaaro.. Itna bhi kya krna

Jldi tkss ki shooting kro saath m ab…Chlo ache bccho ki trh jldii 😜😜😜😜😂😂😂😂 — H-BdaySunilGrover💖 (@Harshit61623545) August 3, 2017

Yaaaaaaarrrrrr, 😭😭

This Is What Makes You KAPIL SHARMA.. ❤

ILoveYou So Freaking MUCH .. 😭😭😭😭👐 — Pɾҽɾŋa 👻 (@PrernaBisht11) August 3, 2017

After Grover quit the show, it suffered tremendously and its TRP ratings also went staggeringly down. Do you think the two will ever come back together again? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

