Kansas shooting: Twitterati slam Hindu Samhati President for asking Hindus to wear ’tilak’ for security

As if the shocking news of an Indian techie’s killing in an alleged hate crime in US wasn’t bad enough already, a member of a right-wing party has gone right ahead and tainted it with religion. Hindu Samhati President Tapan Ghosh on Saturday courted controversy after he suggested that Hindus should wear certain symbols that could differentiate them from other people for security against attacks.

He suggested that Hindus show their identity by wearing ‘Tilak’ (coloured powder worn usually on the forehead) and that the women should wear ‘bindi’ (a red dot worn on the centre of the forehead) for security, news agency ANI reported.

His remarks come close on the heels of the tragic death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in an alleged hate crime by a Navy veteran at a bar in Olathe city in Kansas. A 51-year-old Kansas man has been charged with killing the Indian engineer and wounding two other men when he opened fire in the bar.

Ghosh’s comment received criticism online and Netizens slammed him for making the irresponsible remark. Many even said that he basically supports “killing in the name of religion.”

Hindus should show identity by wearing Tilak, women should wear bindi, for security: Tapan Ghosh,Hindu Samhati President on #Kansas shooting pic.twitter.com/oL4WqKIn9q — ANI (@ANI_news) February 25, 2017

His remark has spread like wildfire on Twitter and people lambasted him for creating a controversy out of a sensitive matter.

@ANI_news did he just justified killing of Muslims?? — rishabh (@soul_LFC) February 25, 2017

@ANI_news wat an idea sirjee…..innovation of the year — doctor zolachhap (@DoctorZolachhap) February 25, 2017

@ANI_news Not enough, hindu women should cover their face with a saree, Hindu men should wear dhotis for kevlar grade protection from guns. — shaival rao (@shaivalrao) February 25, 2017

@ANI_news – Wt abt Muslim Hindus?? aren’t they indians?? — Somnath Ashtakar (@Atulyasomnath) February 25, 2017

This Hindu senior citizen has not heard of white racist group called “Dot Buster’s” that attacked who wore Bindi.http://t.co/ntqftXdcjC — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) February 24, 2017

He isnt wearing tilak…not a hindu?

What an absurd logic. #Kansas http://t.co/QtkSquCySZ — Rachit Sharma (@rachitsharma0) February 25, 2017

.@hstapanghosh no. Distinguishing yourself from other brown people tacitly indicates you’re ok with them being killed for their religion — Deepika (@ahlade) February 24, 2017

Don’t know if the average American even understands or recognises these markings & symbols @hstapanghosh @neelnabh — Nandini (@_NAN_DINI) February 24, 2017

@hstapanghosh Sir feel very sorry for your understanding. But that gun holding shooter a Asian is a Asian, no difference of hindu /muslim — Donkey (@frank_donk) February 24, 2017

@hstapanghosh as if white supremacist terrorist know what tilak and bindi are before shooting the said Hindus. What a crass suggestion! — ːGraceːWalkːː (@siwelylla) February 24, 2017

@hstapanghosh Hindu supremacists in India think white supremacists in US are bigots! When will u get it? Ur bigotry has contributed to this — Mihira Sood (@mihira_sood) February 24, 2017

@hstapanghosh This man , Thoda Pad lete samaj lete Tweet karne se pahle , kuch bhi bakwas MATLAB!! pic.twitter.com/7Wdft9fVKo — Wave (@21_wave) February 24, 2017

32-year-old engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead after the gunman opened fire while his co-worker Alok Madasani suffered injuries and is believed to be in a stable condition. A 24-year-old American, Ian Grillot, who jumped to the defense of the Indians, also sustained injuries during the deadly attack and is currently recovering.

