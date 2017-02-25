Trending News

Kansas shooting: Twitterati slam Hindu Samhati President for asking Hindus to wear ’tilak’ for security

His remark has spread like wildfire on Twitter and people lambasted him for creating a controversy out of a sensitive matter.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 25, 2017 5:41 pm
Tapan Ghosh, Tapan Ghosh controversial remark, Kansas shooting, Kansas bar shooting, Kansas attack, two Indians attacked in Kansas shooting, Hindu, Hindus-bindi for security, bindi, tilak, India news, Indian Express His remarks come close on the heels of the tragic death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in an alleged hate crime by a Navy veteran at a bar in Olathe city in Kansas.

As if the shocking news of an Indian techie’s killing in an alleged hate crime in US wasn’t bad enough already, a member of a right-wing party has gone right ahead and tainted it with religion. Hindu Samhati President Tapan Ghosh on Saturday courted controversy after he suggested that Hindus should wear certain symbols that could differentiate them from other people for security against attacks.

He suggested that Hindus show their identity by wearing ‘Tilak’ (coloured powder worn usually on the forehead) and that the women should wear ‘bindi’ (a red dot worn on the centre of the forehead) for security, news agency ANI reported.

Ghosh’s comment received criticism online and Netizens slammed him for making the irresponsible remark. Many even said that he basically supports “killing in the name of religion.”

32-year-old engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead after the gunman opened fire while his co-worker Alok Madasani suffered injuries and is believed to be in a stable condition. A 24-year-old American, Ian Grillot, who jumped to the defense of the Indians, also sustained injuries during the deadly attack and is currently recovering.

