Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Simran’ to get 10 cuts for loud ‘sex’ moans? Twitterati aren’t pleased

The Central Board of Film Certification has ordered 10 cuts in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran. Taking to Twitter, many movie buffs expressed their disappointment and concern through sarcastic and punny tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 10:47 pm
kangana ranaut, simran, kangana film, cbfc, simran 10 cuts, simran cbfc, kangana ranaut simran, kangana ranaut actor, simran movie reviews, simran twitter, simran tweets, indian express, indian express news The CBFC has demanded 10 cuts for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran. (Source: File Photo)
Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversies, and the string of squabbles in her kitty never seem to end. Can anyone forget the huge Hrithik Roshan fiasco in her recent tell-all interview, in which she shed light on all the aspects of life — right from her affair with Aditya Pancholi to the ‘writer’ credit feud with Apurva Asrani? Well, now her upcoming film Simran, which is due for release on September 15, is under scrutiny.

According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has ordered 10 cuts in the film, which has been given a U/A certificate. Buzz is that offensive terms used to refer to women and certain sound effects during sex scenes were asked to be removed. The film-makers were also asked to tone down violence in the film. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, fans were worried what the cuts were about and if it would affect the plot in any way.

Taking to Twitter, a lot of movie buffs expressed their disappointment and voiced their concern through their tweets. A few others posted sarcastic tweets, with a pinch of humour, on the micro-blogging site. “Prasoon Joshi demands 10 cuts before saying “Ja #Simran jile apni zindagi,” one user wrote.

Check out some of the reactions here.

What are your views on the cuts demanded by the CBFC? Tell us in the comments below.

