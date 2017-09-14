Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Simran’ to get 10 cuts for loud ‘sex’ moans? Twitterati aren’t pleased

The CBFC has demanded 10 cuts for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran. (Source: File Photo) The CBFC has demanded 10 cuts for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran. (Source: File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversies, and the string of squabbles in her kitty never seem to end. Can anyone forget the huge Hrithik Roshan fiasco in her recent tell-all interview, in which she shed light on all the aspects of life — right from her affair with Aditya Pancholi to the ‘writer’ credit feud with Apurva Asrani? Well, now her upcoming film Simran, which is due for release on September 15, is under scrutiny.

According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has ordered 10 cuts in the film, which has been given a U/A certificate. Buzz is that offensive terms used to refer to women and certain sound effects during sex scenes were asked to be removed. The film-makers were also asked to tone down violence in the film. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, fans were worried what the cuts were about and if it would affect the plot in any way.

Taking to Twitter, a lot of movie buffs expressed their disappointment and voiced their concern through their tweets. A few others posted sarcastic tweets, with a pinch of humour, on the micro-blogging site. “Prasoon Joshi demands 10 cuts before saying “Ja #Simran jile apni zindagi,” one user wrote.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Prasoon Joshi demands 10 cuts before saying “Ja #Simran jile apni zindagi” — Ashish (@Austereav) September 11, 2017

Simran gets 10 cuts. CBFC be like: Moan, magar pyaar se! #simran — Rachna Srivastava (@SPIN_occhio) September 14, 2017

What is stand of @CBFC_India on porn ban in India? So many movie cuts sucks!#Simran — TownBull (@hembramJr) September 14, 2017

Simran gets 10 cuts. CBFC be like… Don’t Moan, only Maun! #Simranmovie — aԀ¡t¡ (@Adi_ction) September 14, 2017

Kangana Ranaut’s #Simran :Moral police #CBFC asks for loud moans in sex scenes to b cut

Loud moans cn corrupt highest porn consuming nation? — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) September 14, 2017

What are your views on the cuts demanded by the CBFC? Tell us in the comments below.

