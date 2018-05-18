Kangana Ranaut laughing at Jim Sarbh’s ‘rape joke’ leaves Twitterati furious; he says it was ‘taken out of context’

Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
While Kangana Ranaut condemned Salman Khan's comment on rape in 2016, a video of her laughing as Neerja actor Jim Sarbh 'cracked a rape joke' at a party has gone viral, leaving many fuming as a result.

Kangana ranaut, Kangana ranaut laughing at rape jokes, kangana ranaut laughing with jim sarbh, kangana ranaut jim sarbh, kangana ranaut jim sarbh rape jokes, kangana ranaut at cannes, kangana ranaut Jim sarbh Cannes 2018, Indian express, Indian express news Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh land themselves in a soup after the former was seen laughing at the latter’s ‘rape joke’ in a video going viral. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram, YouTube)

Remember how Salman Khan’s “felt like a raped woman” referring to the gruelling preparations he had to undergo for his role in Sultan, left many fuming? Given how it is absolutely ludicrous to make a rape joke or equate the torture with anything else, many rightfully expected the actor to apologise. Among them were Kangana Ranaut, known for her feisty ways and speaking her mind. While back then the Queen actor condemned Khan’s statement, a video of her laughing as Neerja actor Jim Sarbh ‘cracked a rape joke’ at a party now has gone viral, leaving many fuming.

The actors were reportedly at an after-party at the Cannes 2018, where both of them were representing a liquor brand. In the video, Sarbh does a caricature joke on Punjabis that goes: “I’d rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn’t know that was an option.” Ranaut, standing beside Sarbh, is seen bursting into laughter just as he completes his so-called joke.

Given how Ranaut, whose vocal feminist stands have won hearts in the past, started laughing over Sarbh’s ‘joke’ on rape, an outrage broke out on social media, unsurprisingly so. While the words “double standards” and “hypocrisy” were liberally used, Sarbh issued a clarification on his part, according to a report by Firstpost.

His representatives explained that he was enacting parts of a “dark satire” play in his private space where this was recorded without his permission, following which his comments were taken out of context. “Sexual violence is a serious issue and I treat it as such. It is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not now nor have I ever condoned any form of sexual violence,” the actor reportedly said, addressing the issue.

Watch the clip that has gone viral, here. The text on the clip read thus: “The last night! The reason why we are all going to hell! @JimSarbhforreal entertained us with his morbid jokes… N we couldn’t get enough!!”

Meanwhile here are the responses the video garnered on the micro-blogging site.

What do you make of the video? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

