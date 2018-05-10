Kangana Ranaut at Cannes: Twitterati love how she ‘exudes old world charm’ in a black Sabyasachi sari

Kangana Ranaut’s look is remniscient of Sharmila Tagore and gives some serious retro vibes. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut’s look is remniscient of Sharmila Tagore and gives some serious retro vibes. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Proving, yet again, how there is little that Kangana Ranaut can do wrong when it comes to fashion, she is making hearts flutter with her debut appearance at Cannes. After impressing the fashion critics at Sonam Kapoor’s reception she is, she chanelled some serious retro vibe in a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards. Sabyasachi has described the sari as his take on “Aakash-tara or starry skies”. The hand-cut sequins on the hand-dyed sari has been sewn in individually, using the zardosi technique in order to create a “metallic, yet fluid fabric”.

The basic sleeveless black blouse, the winged eye-make up and the chic bob have ticked all the right boxes and the actor has made quite a statement with her appearances. And people on social media too are of a similar opinion.

While one wrote, “Still can’t get over how stunningly smashing Kangana looked at Cannes,” another wrote, “Ok every one go home Kangana is totally winning at Cannes.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Still can’t get over how stunningly smashing Kangana looked at Cannes. — Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) May 10, 2018

Kangana at cannes …. Slaying in black …. Amazing look 💞 pic.twitter.com/gvdVuo8DKx — Jess (@jesschahal) May 10, 2018

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut does a black magic number and we are zapped! http://t.co/GShi1atb7p pic.twitter.com/EFPGRVpYbP — adnan shamim (@adnanshamim111) May 10, 2018

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Old World Charm In Sari At Cannes http://t.co/FANkr6Wqve — SUSIM C SAHANI (@c_susim) May 10, 2018

Most of her haters called her gaon wali to troll her, jealous exes tried their best to end her career,egoistic producers defamed her. KANGANA RANAUT IS AT CANNES WITH HEAD UP.#KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes @Rangoli_A pic.twitter.com/T33BpQ8CUG — QUEEN AT CANNES (@Mekanganafan) May 9, 2018

Ok every one go home Kangana is totally winning at Cannes. — Medha (@thatbongette) May 9, 2018

Kangana Ranaut in Sabyasachi for her Cannes debut,

finally some Indian wear in Cannes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4pA8tfHCKk — shruti dowlath (@shrutidowlath) May 9, 2018

Ranaut’s ensemble is reminiscent of Sharmila Tagore and a bit of Audrey Hepburn from the times they ruled the silver screen. She chose to accessorise the look with a ‘Sabyasachi batua’ and a ‘teenmaniya’ necklace from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection, which according to the designer’s Instagram post is “crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls.”

What did you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

