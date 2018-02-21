Kamal Haasan launches political party; Twitterati come up with memes and jokes

Kamal Haasan to launch his political party and Twitter is already up with the jokes. (Source: AP, Atheist_Krishna/Twitter) Kamal Haasan to launch his political party and Twitter is already up with the jokes. (Source: AP, Atheist_Krishna/Twitter)

Actor Kamal Haasan marked his entry in politics today with a roadshow that he started from the house of late President A P J Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram and travel through Ramanathapuram that is his hometown, before culminating in Madurai. At Madurai which is the last destination of his roadshow, he will announce his political party name. While in the past we have seen several actors joining politics, Haasan is also one of the crowd pullers. The Internet is abuzz since the roadshow has begun and many took to Twitter to pour some wishes and luck while others indulged in the usual game of sarcasm, memes and jokes.

#KamalPartyLaunch #KamalsPoliticalEntry When Kamal was asked about why he did not participate in APJ’s funeral. He said, does not have practice of participating in Final Journey. Did he not participate in Sivaji Ganesan’s last journey? Perfect Dravidian Pitch to start off!!! — Parthan”IN” Weather (@parthasri201475) February 21, 2018

Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Kamal Haasan’s Party In Madurai. An Actor Launching Another Actor, Used To Happen In Cinema. Politics Is The New Cinema. 🙏🇮🇳 #ArvindKejriwal #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/Q4gBnzJSZw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 20, 2018

Kamal Hasan taking tips from Kejriwal sir to how to whiten the black, shirt. pic.twitter.com/tfJq7WT96x — Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) February 21, 2018

Breaking News Rajnikanth Kamal Hasan ke pair chhuu rahe hai. Ye kya Anarth ho gya? pic.twitter.com/JB3bQh94SD — Pseudo Prophet (@PseudoProphet) February 21, 2018

#KamalHaasan has launched his own party. That’s so selfish of him considering, BJP has been promoting him since 1980 by telling voters- “Kamal ko vote dein.” #KamalPartyLaunch — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) February 21, 2018

Next Tamil Nadu cabinet…..! pic.twitter.com/p4EUMEcVTS — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 15, 2017

