Kamal Haasan launches political party; Twitterati come up with memes and jokes

Actor Kamal Haasan marked his entry in politics today with a roadshow that he started from the house of late President A P J Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram and travel through Ramanathapuram that is his hometown, before culminating in Madurai. At Madurai which is the last destination of his roadshow, he will announce his political party name. While in the past we have seen several actors joining politics, Haasan is also one of the crowd pullers. The Internet is abuzz since the roadshow has begun and many took to Twitter to pour some wishes and luck while others indulged in the usual game of sarcasm, memes and jokes.
Close Enough:
Tamils After #KamalPartyLaunch 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jt7GgLaKHt
— Sharma Ji Ka Launda😋 (@BeingRasscal) February 21, 2018
Kamal Haasan Launches His Political Party. His Supporters Do Realise The Difference Between ‘Kamal’ & ‘Kalam’ Or Do They?#KamalPartyLaunch #KamalHaasanPoliticalEntry #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/WNIrOEiAIJ
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 21, 2018
Another #Kejriwal in making 😂😂😂 #KamalPartyLaunch
— Chitti 2.0_The Robot (@ActionSharma) February 21, 2018
#KamalPartyLaunch #KamalsPoliticalEntry
When Kamal was asked about why he did not participate in APJ’s funeral. He said, does not have practice of participating in Final Journey.
Did he not participate in Sivaji Ganesan’s last journey?
Perfect Dravidian Pitch to start off!!!
— Parthan”IN” Weather (@parthasri201475) February 21, 2018
Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Kamal Haasan’s Party In Madurai.
An Actor Launching Another Actor, Used To Happen In Cinema. Politics Is The New Cinema. 🙏🇮🇳 #ArvindKejriwal #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/Q4gBnzJSZw
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 20, 2018
Best wishes to #Nammavar @ikamalhaasan for his political journey. Pic: Sumptuous breakfast is being served for him at APJ Abdul Kalam Ayya’s residence #Maiam #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/fFysvtygaL
— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) February 21, 2018
Kamal Hasan taking tips from Kejriwal sir to how to whiten the black, shirt. pic.twitter.com/tfJq7WT96x
— Lazy Cat 👒 (@uPoliticat) February 21, 2018
Breaking News
Rajnikanth Kamal Hasan ke pair chhuu rahe hai.
Ye kya Anarth ho gya? pic.twitter.com/JB3bQh94SD
— Pseudo Prophet (@PseudoProphet) February 21, 2018
Candidates have already been declared for #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/fRDNLG7M9o
— Kanatunga (@Kanatunga) February 21, 2018
#KamalHaasan has launched his own party. That’s so selfish of him considering, BJP has been promoting him since 1980 by telling voters- “Kamal ko vote dein.” #KamalPartyLaunch
— Punster® (@Pun_Starr) February 21, 2018
Next Tamil Nadu cabinet…..! pic.twitter.com/p4EUMEcVTS
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 15, 2017
