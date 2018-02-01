‘Thanks for inspiring, Kalpana Chawla’: Twitterati remember India’s first female astronaut on her 15th death anniversary

On February 1, 2003 Kalpana Chawla along with six other NASA Astronauts died after in a tragic accident. (Source: File photo) On February 1, 2003 Kalpana Chawla along with six other NASA Astronauts died after in a tragic accident. (Source: File photo)

Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman to fly in space and only the second Indian person to do so tragically died on February 1, 2003. The Haryana-born female astronaut died along with six others — just 16 minutes before landing as the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. On the 15th death anniversary of the Indian astronaut whose achievements continue to inspire many, Indians are paying homage to their ‘lost star’.

Paying tribute to Chawla, recently even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her in the latest edition of his radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi began his address with a tribute to the late NASA astronaut and shared inspiring stories of women honoured with the First Ladies Achievement Award by the Women and Child Development Ministry recently.

Remembering their “childhood inspiration”, Tweeple too joined in with a string of tweets. Read some reactions on the networking site here.

Thanks for making us believe that it is possible to dream, to chase it & make history. #KalpanaChawla is the #woman who made me believe in the power of dreams & she will always with me on my journey just like every #Indian girl.#remembrance #RIP #Inspiration #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Wlu7UyptWW — Anjali Kulkarni (@anjali_007) February 1, 2018

She believed….!

She could ….!

So she did….!

Today great woman #KalpanaChawla death anniversary in India She was the first indian- American astronaut…..

and the first indian woman go to into space …. pic.twitter.com/L6GUPQEHaI — Shekardalvai (@shekardalvai) February 1, 2018

#KalpanaChawla

The first Indian girl to be in space

U will be remembered forever pic.twitter.com/Nes4J6SlDU — priyat011 (@priyat011gmail1) January 31, 2018

Trinutes to Kalpana Chawla,the first Indian-American astronaut, who made her dreams come true by flying on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997. A role model to several women in terms of achievement and contributions to the field of aeronautics.#KalpanaChawla#WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/taH1vNKWeG — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) February 1, 2018

“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it”- #KalpanaChawla

Paying homage to Haryana’s daughter & India’s pride on her death anniversary.

An inspiration to all! pic.twitter.com/z9wmknaXeA — ashwini jakhar (@ashwini_jakhar) February 1, 2018

Kalpana Chawla accomplished extraordinary statures with her determination and sweat, she gave women the inspiration to dream ambitiously and to pursue them because the dreams you dream, do come true.#KalpanaChawla #WomenEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/Qm1FURZZZi — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@kabhishek744) February 1, 2018

My tribute & respect to #KalpanaChawla on her 15th death anniversary…Your contribution to the nation will remain unforgettable to the whole world. pic.twitter.com/IFOo6THwHc — Shashank Choudhary (@shashankchoudh) February 1, 2018

She flew high and went beyond, while in pursuit of her dreams. Remembering #KalpanaChawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space on her 15th death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/DxFVipUov5 — Pankaj Rana (@Pankaj11Rana) February 1, 2018

#KalpanaChawla

“Nothing is impossible for women, if they have a strong will”.

My tributes to #KalpanaChawla, A symbol of hope & inspiration to all the women across the globe, on her death anniversary. She lit a flame of inspiration for young girls to follow.#Budget2018 #MSME pic.twitter.com/ihKW2dMG5N — Nandini KR IAS (@NandiniKRias) February 1, 2018

Kalpana Chawla was my childhood inspiration! I had read lot about physics and astronomy after her. Remember Atalji renaming a satellite after her! — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) January 28, 2018

When I was a child, seeing Kalpana Chawla ma’am made me believe that truly sky is the limit. If our dreams are big and pursued with passion and persistence then one can achieve whatever s/he wants.

My salutations to the dreamer, achiever & an inspiration Kalpana Chawla ma’am🇮🇳 http://t.co/M1gchMQlQS — Dilmil ਸਿੰਘ सोच, IRS (@dilmil_singh) February 1, 2018

THE 1st Woman of Indian origin in Space #KalpanaChawla. Her message is – ”Nothing is impossible for women, if they have a strong will” She continues to inspire million on this Day 1st February, Tributes to Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LBSC3eFPnA — Aman Tandon (@amanortandon) February 1, 2018

Kalpana Chawla was born and brought up in Karnal, Haryana. While she completed her schooling from Tagore School in Karnal in 1976, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in 1982. The same year, she moved to the US to pursue a Master of Science (MSc) degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. In 1988, she got a PhD in the subject from the University of Colorado. She joined NASA in the same year and took her first space mission in 1997.

