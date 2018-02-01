  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • ‘Thanks for inspiring, Kalpana Chawla’: Twitterati remember India’s first female astronaut on her 15th death anniversary

‘Thanks for inspiring, Kalpana Chawla’: Twitterati remember India’s first female astronaut on her 15th death anniversary

Remembering Kalpana Chawla, India's first female astronaut - on her 15th death anniversary, many Indians paid homage to their "lost star" on Twitter. Her achievements continue to inspire many!

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2018 10:52 pm
kalpana chawla, kalpana chawla death anniversary, kalpana chawla nasa, kalpana chawla death, kalpana chawla space mission, kalpana chawla life. kalpana chawla NASA work, kalpana chawla tributes, kalpana chawla news, indian express, social media trends On February 1, 2003 Kalpana Chawla along with six other NASA Astronauts died after in a tragic accident. (Source: File photo)
Related News

Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman to fly in space and only the second Indian person to do so tragically died on February 1, 2003. The Haryana-born female astronaut died along with six others — just 16 minutes before landing as the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. On the 15th death anniversary of the Indian astronaut whose achievements continue to inspire many, Indians are paying homage to their ‘lost star’.

Paying tribute to Chawla, recently even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her in the latest edition of his radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi began his address with a tribute to the late NASA astronaut and shared inspiring stories of women honoured with the First Ladies Achievement Award by the Women and Child Development Ministry recently.

Remembering their “childhood inspiration”, Tweeple too joined in with a string of tweets. Read some reactions on the networking site here.

Kalpana Chawla was born and brought up in Karnal, Haryana. While she completed her schooling from Tagore School in Karnal in 1976, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in 1982. The same year, she moved to the US to pursue a Master of Science (MSc) degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. In 1988, she got a PhD in the subject from the University of Colorado. She joined NASA in the same year and took her first space mission in 1997.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 01: Latest News