Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious!

There will not be many who don’t remember Karan Johar’s cult movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not only was the movie a blockbuster, an entire generation was connected with the characters in the movie. Especially the character of Anjali essayed by Kajol, who got majorly friendzoned by Rahul in the beginning of the movie. As much as a lot of us will disagree with certain aspects of the movie, Twitter decided to resurrect a crying short-haired Anjali from the movie, after she realised ‘mera pehla pyaar adhoora reh gaya’. Twitter users showed no mercy to her broken heart and they went to town giving the still from the movie hilarious captions, making her an instant Twitter meme.

Sample some of the captions here.

When there is a sale at Zara but you are broke. pic.twitter.com/bIKNLC2rI8 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 29, 2017

When your boyfriend refuses to do even “Chhota Recharge” ?????? pic.twitter.com/38qasRqZ60 — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) March 28, 2017

@ChickenBiryanii @Madan_Chikna Jab aapka ungli door band karne k beech mein aa jaye… pic.twitter.com/Wo5GOYkf18 — Dalal Mama ?? ???? (@iDALALMAMA) March 29, 2017

@ChickenBiryanii @HaramiParindey when you come to know Jio is not free from 31st march — The Laughing Lama (@v4varmaji) March 28, 2017

When you have to lie to your husband that Shivaay is a nice movie. pic.twitter.com/4iIyPcDy2p — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 28, 2017

@HaramiParindey when she realised acted in Dilwale was the huge mistake. — PALLAV (@Impallav37) March 28, 2017

@HaramiParindey whn mom add too much green chili in Sabji pic.twitter.com/HdsrCdIlan — Ms. Bliss (@solankimilee) March 28, 2017

When you are Placement Committee Head of your college and everyone except you is placed?? pic.twitter.com/Xf9D680rF2 — Viral Shah (@AryaPuttar) March 28, 2017

It was only recently Rani Mukerji in a coma from her movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the movie Mohabbatein were made into hilarious memes on Twitter.

