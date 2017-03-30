Trending News

Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious!

'When mom add too much green chili in Sabji.'

March 30, 2017
Twitter decided to resurrect a crying short-haired Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as a meme.

There will not be many who don’t remember Karan Johar’s cult movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not only was the movie a blockbuster, an entire generation was connected with the characters in the movie. Especially the character of Anjali essayed by Kajol, who got majorly friendzoned by Rahul in the beginning of the movie. As much as a lot of us will disagree with certain aspects of the movie, Twitter decided to resurrect a crying short-haired Anjali from the movie, after she realised ‘mera pehla pyaar adhoora reh gaya’. Twitter users showed no mercy to her broken heart and they went to town giving the still from the movie hilarious captions, making her an instant Twitter meme.

Sample some of the captions here.

It was only recently Rani Mukerji in a coma from her movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the movie Mohabbatein were made into hilarious memes on Twitter.

