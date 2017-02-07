Trending News

Kailash Satyarthi Nobel Prize gets stolen; Twitterati play detective

While the incident has been widely criticised, the ever-witty Twitterati went all out with speculation on who could have stolen the Nobel Prize and why.

Updated: February 7, 2017 2:15 pm
Could Kailash Satyarthi ever have thought that thieves would have an eye on his Nobel Prize?

Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house in South Delhi was burgled and several precious belongings were stolen. According to reports, the theft took place on Monday (February 7) night and the Nobel prize citation was also found missing from his house among the other items. Confirming the news on Tuesday, DCP South East Delhi said the staff discovered it early morning.

The 63-year-old is currently in the US attending the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates. In 2014, the child rights activist was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts towards the welfare and protection of rights of children and he had shared it with Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan. Satyarthi is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation dedicated towards the eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued child workers. Could he ever have thought that the thieves would have an eye his Nobel Prize?

A case has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station and a forensics team was called in to lift fingerprints and footprints. Earlier, Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize for literature was stolen in 2004.

As it made headlines, several criticised the untoward incident. Meanwhile, many others on Twitter had a good laugh on it and flooded the social media platform with a cluster of jokes. Read some of the funniest ones here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

