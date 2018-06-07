‘Kaala’ fever: Anand Mahindra’s employees pose like Rajinikanth on ‘CAR THRONE’; Thalaivar fans want to COPY them

After the poster of Rajinikanth’s Kaala was released, Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to acquire the car and keep it in his company’s museum. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter) After the poster of Rajinikanth’s Kaala was released, Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to acquire the car and keep it in his company’s museum. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

Rajinikanth’s Kaala recently released worldwide and took Thalaivar fans by frenzy, and it seems people at Mahindra can’t get enough of the latest film too. After Anand Mahindra saw the iconic actor posing atop a bonnet of his company’s vehicle in the poster, he couldn’t help but go all out in a quest to acquire it for their museum.

But, that’s not all. No sooner did people at his company get hold of the Thar aka Rajinikath’s ‘car throne’, they were set to recreate the superstar’s signature pose from the film.

Sharing a cool clip of employees striking the same pose on the black vehicle used by Rajinikanth in Kaala, the team at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai couldn’t keep calm. And unsurprisingly, one of the Thalaivar fans went a little further by impersonating his pose in a similar black shirt, a pair of aviator glasses and a lungi!

Sharing details about this fan, Mahindra wrote, “Bala, the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’”.

Watch the video here:

Remember I wanted the Thar used for the poster shot of #Kaala for our museum?Well @dhanushkraja obliged & it’s safe at #MahindraResearchValley in Chennai.I asked our folks to strike a Thalaivar pose & look what fun they had!(Bala,the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’) pic.twitter.com/r3HzFv7DEJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2018

The video made Rajinikanth fans quite jealous and many expressed their desire to visit the site and pose with the vehicle themselves. Some even asked if they are planning to launch a new edition of ‘Kaala Thar’. Sample these:

Is it open for public?? Would love to give a pose 😁 — jaghadish (@jaginfor) June 7, 2018

O wowww…#Kaala Rajnikanth Style …. — Deepti Sutaria (BJP) (@DVSutaria) June 7, 2018

Will you be launching a limited edition #KaalaThar? — Vinayak (@vinayakaj) June 7, 2018

Is it open to public? Would definitely love to visit. — Pradeep Amaresan (@prady1984) June 7, 2018

Would love to see you posing with ‘The Kaala Thar’ sir. — Sudhir Viyas D (@ViyasD) June 7, 2018

Thats why workplace at #Mahindra is Fun. Jealous on You. !!! — Nitin K Sadasivam🚩 (@NitinKSadasivam) June 7, 2018

Sir, any chance of you striking that pose on Thar…??? Am sure even #thailavaa @rajinikanth would look forward to that… — Vivek (@i_Chanakya) June 7, 2018

Impressed with all the buzz and hullaballoo that the vehicle had created, Mahindra said he liked the idea and asked if more people would be interested. Soon, a Rajini fan warned Mahindra about the inevitable — “Careful what you ask for Sir…the whole Tamilnadu will be at the venue…”

Interesting idea! You think more people would be interested? http://t.co/77Iljukwu1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2018

Careful what you ask for Sir…the whole Tamilnadu will be at the venue… — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) June 7, 2018

If u allow really we lucky . we never seen living God (thalaivar).atleast we touch and feel gods vehicle — டுமிழனை வெறுக்கும் பச்சை தமிழன் (@puratchistart) June 7, 2018

Why not have it take a tour to major cities in TN (and also to Namma Bengaluru as well) :) sure that people will throng for pics during this kaala month! ;) — anand (@anandregunathan) June 7, 2018

Yeah, sure. Anything Thalaivar has touched is gold for us. — jeyanthkrishnan (@jeyanthkrishnan) June 7, 2018

Will be the profile pic for most of the ppl❤ — ரணதீரத்தளபதி (@vallal0844) June 7, 2018

Sir.. we are waiting😍 — vignesh (@vigneshkrish06) June 7, 2018

ohh yes ! most gladly — Shuchi Mahajan (@shuchi_mt) June 7, 2018

Well, now fans are waiting to see if Mahindra will really open the Kaala Thar for the public and let movie buffs enjoy a part of the film, even if it is just for a selfie!

