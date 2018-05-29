Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Kaala new trailer: Twitterati love Rajinikanth as the exuberant gangster

Kaala new trailer: The trailer of Kaala have all the ingredients of a typical Rajinikanth film. While the first teaser trailer provided with a glimpse of the gangster-activist side of Kaala, the latest trailer sheds light on a flirtatious side of his.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 11:58:42 am
Kaala New Trailer, Kaala Movie New Trailer, Kaala Movie, Kaala Movie Trailer, Rajinikhanth Movie Trailer Tamil Movie, Kaala Trailer Video, Rajinikanth Kaala, trailer, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Kaala new trailer: Actor Dhanush dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala.
The fame and the staggering fan following of Rajinikanth need no retelling. It is no surprise then that when on Monday (May 28) actor Dhanush released the trailer of his much-anticipated film Kaala, people on social media could not stop gushing about it. Dhanush, who is also the producer of the film, shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “ITS FINALLY TIME, #THEKINGARRIVES in style! Presenting to you, our Superstar Rajinikanth’s, much-anticipated #KAALATrailer. #KingKariKAALAnTrailer #Kaala#JUNE 7 TH WORLDWIDE RELEASE.”

The trailer of Kaala has all the ingredients of a typical Rajinikanth film. While the first teaser trailer provided with a glimpse of the gangster-activist side of Kaala, the latest trailer sheds light on a flirtatious side of his. Although he is married to Selvi (Eswari Rao), he can be seen pursuing his other romantic interest, Zareena (Huma Qureshi).

ALSO READ | Kaala new trailer: Meet Rajinikanth, the playful gangster

Watch the trailer here.

People on social media have not only loved the trailer of Kaala but are also sharing their favourite parts from it. While one wrote, “Totally loved the trailer of #Kaala @rajinikanth is looking in top form & in a swagger that is unmatched. Great to see #NanaPatekar dub Tamil in his own voice. Expecting a terrific start at the boxoffice on #June7,” another wrote, “Superstar is back !! And how !!!”

ALSO READ | Now Rajinikanth’s Kaala gets its own Twitter emoji

Here are some of the tweets.

What did you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

