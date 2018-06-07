Kaala review: Rajinikanth’s fans declare his latest a MAGICAL HIT on Twitter

Anointing Kaala a “magical hit”, several seem to have loved what the combination of Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth had to offer to the audience. Anointing Kaala a “magical hit”, several seem to have loved what the combination of Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth had to offer to the audience.

Amidst much hype, frenzy and definitely controversy, Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s latest film Kaala released on June 7. Fans and followers of the superstar arrived to watch the first day-first show of the film as early as 4 in the morning and a quick look through Twitter shows they were definitely not disappointed. Anointing the film a “magical hit”, several seem to have loved what the combination of Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth had to offer to the audience. The actor’s chemistry with Easwari Rao (who plays the role of his wife in the film) also was quick to find a fan-base amongst fans by the looks of it.

“Watching a good movie will leave some thoughts about it for sometime..!! But #Kaala will leave thoughts for days & weeks to come..!! Difficult to come out of it! A perfect #Rajinikanth treat..!! Ranjith proved, he can use #Rajni better than director Sankar #Kaala #Kaalareview,” “Movie starts of with a bit slow, interval block is awesome, second half is mass and climax sema, totally kala is far more worth to watch than kabali #Kaala #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth and @beemji good work, you shows thalaivar well.” are just a couple of the positive responses the movie has already garnered online.

#kaala Finished premiere in Dubai… One of the best movies of Rajinikanth… Perfect for age n style n Mass… Amazing bgm and cinematography and Nana patekar amazing… Depiction of what exactly went wrong in sterlite protests #kaalareview — sandeep (@goforsandeep85) June 6, 2018

Watching a good movie will leave some thoughts about it for sometime..!! But #Kaala will leave thoughts for days & weeks to come..!! Difficult to come out of it! A perfect #Rajinikanth treat..!! Ranjith proved, he can use #Rajni better than director Sankar #Kaala #Kaalareview — thamizhan (@thamizh46033421) June 6, 2018

First half done!!!!!#kaalareview #kaala

MAGICAL MAGICAL MAGICAL !

Superb so far!!!!!! #not even a single dull moment!!! — Madan Thangiah (@maddymadan52) June 6, 2018

Kaala mass…

Verdict: Simple Subject line relying on Rajini n Nana Paterkar’s mass presence..

These days no movie runs just for a subject line with no story in it…

Definitely not satisfied…Kaala disappointed even as a Rajini fan#Kaala#KaalaReview#Wunderbar pic.twitter.com/IV17AgeR0v — Karthik Rajamanickam (@t_r_karthik) June 6, 2018

First half : An intro that is uber cool for Rajini in recent times. Crowd goes crazy when he is dealing with Hari Dada. Interval fight is a bang bang one 👌 If second half persists good, Kaala will be a neat one.#Kaala #KaalaReview — Tamizhan Cinema (@TamizhanCinema) June 6, 2018

Movie starts of with a bit slow, interval block is awesome, second half is mass and climax sema, totally kala is far more worth to watch than kabali #Kaala #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth and @beemji good work, you shows thalaivar well #kaalareview pic.twitter.com/bF3HFBFJX4 — CHAUNDTHAR (@chau__10) June 7, 2018

#kaalareview veriiiiiiiiiiiiiithananmm Full goosebumps

Rajini + Ranjith

Ideology+mass

Action entertainer — Shasekanth (@Shasekanth3) June 7, 2018

Several scenes are stand outs, especially the police station sequence. @NanaPatekar was ace and was a fitting foe for @rajinikanth. Easily one of the highlights of the movie. #KAALA #Rajini #KAALAreview — Mama Miyan (@mamaNmiyan) June 7, 2018

