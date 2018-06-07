Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Kaala review: Rajinikanth’s fans declare his latest a MAGICAL HIT on Twitter

Kaala review: Fans and followers of superstar Rajinikanth arrived to watch the first day-first show of his film Kaala as early as 4 in the morning and a quick look through Twitter shows they were definitely not disappointed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 10:50:11 am
kaala, rajinikanth, kaala review, kaala movie review, kaala rajinikath, kaala movie screenings, kaala movie screenings in delhi, kaala protests, Kaala in Karnataka, Indian express, Indian express news Anointing Kaala a “magical hit”, several seem to have loved what the combination of Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth had to offer to the audience.

Amidst much hype, frenzy and definitely controversy, Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s latest film Kaala released on June 7. Fans and followers of the superstar arrived to watch the first day-first show of the film as early as 4 in the morning and a quick look through Twitter shows they were definitely not disappointed. Anointing the film a “magical hit”, several seem to have loved what the combination of Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth had to offer to the audience. The actor’s chemistry with Easwari Rao (who plays the role of his wife in the film) also was quick to find a fan-base amongst fans by the looks of it.

“Watching a good movie will leave some thoughts about it for sometime..!! But #Kaala will leave thoughts for days & weeks to come..!! Difficult to come out of it! A perfect #Rajinikanth treat..!! Ranjith proved, he can use #Rajni better than director Sankar #Kaala #Kaalareview,” “Movie starts of with a bit slow, interval block is awesome, second half is mass and climax sema, totally kala is far more worth to watch than kabali #Kaala #KaalatheRageofRajinikanth and @beemji good work, you shows thalaivar well.” are just a couple of the positive responses the movie has already garnered online.

Check out some more here.

Watched Kaala? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments’ section below.

