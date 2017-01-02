Yesudas ruffles feathers again; says ‘boys and girls rubbing shoulders to take selfies’ is not culturally right!

KJ Yesudas had, in 2014, also criticised women for wearing jeans. KJ Yesudas had, in 2014, also criticised women for wearing jeans.

KJ Yesudas, veteran and legendary musician had ruffled quite a few feathers when in 2014 he had criticised women for wearing jeans. “What should be covered must be covered. Our culture involves the beauty which should be covered. Women should not trouble others by wearing jeans,” he had said. Now, the renowned composer has commented on the ‘selfie trend’ among the youngsters. The 77-year-old singer said he disagrees with the trend of men and women huddling close together for a selfie.

According to a report by OneIndia Malayalam, the singer said women never used to come up and ask for getting their pictures clicked before the 1980s, and that showed their dignity and etiquette. He said that even when somebody introduced women as their wife or daughter, they maintained a respectable distance and silence from the men. Yesudas clarified that he wasn’t criticising anybody, but simply stating his opinion. He said he did not mind getting pictures clicked with women, but did not like men and women standing in close proximity, in physical contact with each other, while clicking those selfies. Reportedly, he made these statements in an interview to the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

Just like his previous comments on women wearing jeans had evoked a lot of criticism, including the Bollywood fraternity, this time has well there has been quite a bit of uproar in social media as well, but much of it has been in Malayalam. One person even posted on Facebook, saying, “The last thing he should have is to have any matter even remotely connected with sex in his mind”. In addition, a lot of social media users made light of the moment. While one commented that the singer meant PM Modi, who is known to oblige people for clicking pictures with him, and others supported the singer. They said that when the singer made the remark, he actually meant that he did not like women rubbing shoulders with him while clicking selfies. ‘Why is that bothering all of you, then,’ they have asked.

But that the statement comes from a man of Yesudas’ stature, a man much revered and respected, comes as a shock. In an age and time, when the country and the people are treading towards progress, propagation of such regressive thoughts, especially by someone who is looked up to by many, will take us four steps backwards, for every two steps ahead that we take. A man and a woman, sitting together, talking to each other, huddling together to click pictures, means nothing more than two men or two women doing the same. To contextualise a mere group of friends huddling together to click pictures, is however definitely wrong.

Earlier, the revered singer came under the scanner for commenting on women wearing jeans. “When they put on jeans, men are tempted to look beyond that (jeans),” he had said. “Women’s beauty lies in their modesty. They should not try to become like men. They should not force others to do unnecessary things by wearing jeans, which would give them magnetism,” he had added.

