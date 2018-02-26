Hadrien Trudeau’s goofiest moments in India tour will make your day

Three-year-old Hadrien’s nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new ‘idol’ for millennials. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Instagram) Three-year-old Hadrien’s nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new ‘idol’ for millennials. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Instagram)

Even though the first official trip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended last week, people in India still are still talking about it. From his bhangra moves at the Canada House in Delhi to being trolled for being too desi, his recent visit to India has been under a lot of scrutinies by the Netizens. While Trudeau enjoyed a huge popularity here, when he landed in Delhi, it was not him but his son, Hadrien, who stole hearts. Ever since the tiny tot did a namaste from the plane at the tarmac, Indian Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about him. Not forget being eclipsed by the jumbo size bouquet!

And as people got to see more photos of the little one, they fell in love with him even more. Especially, the three-year-old’s nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new ‘idol’ for millennials.

From yawning at the photo op at the Taj Mahal in Agra, dancing in the temple in Ahmedabad to rolling on the floor at Rajghat, the little one hardly cared for the diplomatic ties. In fact, many are now dreaming to be just like him and not care about the world. Afterall, being carefree for adults is not easy, right?

Kids are the most innocent on the plant. Justin Trudeau’s youngest child Hadrien proves that #TrudeauInIndia pic.twitter.com/bbwwCcEMii — Ashish ☬ (@BeingPunjabi_) February 25, 2018

I am going to totally channel #hadrientrudeau whenever i am in the i dont give a duck mood 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/ZoWrwZQnpX — Wanderlust (@whimsydaisy) February 26, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s youngest child does not give a single fuck. I am inspired. pic.twitter.com/VjQvvELeKQ — cat hicks (@cathicks) February 24, 2018

Hadrien Trudeau, youngest child of Justin Trudeau, gets me pic.twitter.com/KVhTKsMjPB — 🏴 (@allgodslost) February 26, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s son is savage ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eigCq21FGA — Sagar ⚡ (@Sagar2024) February 25, 2018

I’m not the first to point this out, but Justin Trudeau’s youngest son at official political engagements is MY spiritual leader. pic.twitter.com/G593VeopeV — Rosie Marteau (@rosamartillo) February 25, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s son is my new hero. http://t.co/Z90cFJp2g7 — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) February 25, 2018

And as the Internet gets flooded with his adorable, bubbly photos, there are loads of memes and jokes doing rounds across social media platforms.

Jr. Trudeau saw this one coming. pic.twitter.com/iAPUYo8lav — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) February 26, 2018

Hadrien Trudeau is me at every social gathering. pic.twitter.com/B8tZQxsbXR — Heena Kauser (@Hkizhere) February 25, 2018

Hadrien Trudeau did his homework before coming to India pic.twitter.com/SNr1g07mmN — Parth C (@parthikins) February 26, 2018

CLOSE ENOUGH ! [Apni Toh Paathshala, Masti Ki Paathshala] pic.twitter.com/e7VPmAZTtA — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 26, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s Kid be like: Swag se swagat is all fine but yeh mera pyjama toh alter kar detein. pic.twitter.com/7dyFxzRouX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 25, 2018

The thug life of Hadrien Trudeau, youngest child of Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/ZeSh54AEUB — Arnab Goswami (@unoffarnab) February 25, 2018

