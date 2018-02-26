  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Hadrien Trudeau’s goofiest moments in India tour will make your day

Especially, the three-year-old's nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new 'idol' for millennials. In fact, many are now dreaming to be just like little Hadrien Trudeau and not care about the world.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2018 10:45 pm
justin trudeau, trudeau in India, hadrien trudeau, hadrien trudeau india photos, hadrien goofy photos, hadrien photos, hadrien memes, indian express, viral news Three-year-old Hadrien’s nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new ‘idol’ for millennials. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Instagram)

Even though the first official trip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended last week, people in India still are still talking about it. From his bhangra moves at the Canada House in Delhi to being trolled for being too desi, his recent visit to India has been under a lot of scrutinies by the Netizens. While Trudeau enjoyed a huge popularity here, when he landed in Delhi, it was not him but his son, Hadrien, who stole hearts. Ever since the tiny tot did a namaste from the plane at the tarmac, Indian Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about him. Not forget being eclipsed by the jumbo size bouquet!

And as people got to see more photos of the little one, they fell in love with him even more. Especially, the three-year-old’s nonchalant attitude and flamboyance have made him the new ‘idol’ for millennials.

From yawning at the photo op at the Taj Mahal in Agra, dancing in the temple in Ahmedabad to rolling on the floor at Rajghat, the little one hardly cared for the diplomatic ties. In fact, many are now dreaming to be just like him and not care about the world. Afterall, being carefree for adults is not easy, right?

And as the Internet gets flooded with his adorable, bubbly photos, there are loads of memes and jokes doing rounds across social media platforms.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 26: Latest News