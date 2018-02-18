  • Associate Sponsor
Not Justin Trudeau but Indian Twitterati can’t have enough of his 3-year-old son Hadrien!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have several fans and admirers in India but when the Canadian PM arrived in India for his first state visit, it was not him that stole everyone's heart. Rather it was his three-year-old, youngest Hadrien who hogged most of the the limelight.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2018 5:13 pm
justin trudeau, canada pm india visit, trudeau in india, trudeau india visit, hadrien trudeau, trudeau youngest son, trudeau youngest son photos, taimur ali khan, taimur vs hadrien, indian express Justin Trudeau arrived in Delhi on his first official trip to India but it was his youngest son who stole the show. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Twitter)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has quite a fan following in India. Every time Trudeau shows his desi side to the world, not just the Indian diaspora in Canada, but people in India too go gaga over it. Be it him delivering a message on Pongal in Tamil, or wearing kurta during Indian Independence Day or doing Bhangra, Indians can’t stop appreciating this leader. But when the Canadian PM arrived in India for his first state visit, it was not him that stole everyone’s heart. Rather it was his three-year-old, youngest Hadrien who hogged most of the the limelight. Yes, the moment his photos at the Delhi tarmac — holding a bouquet— started doing rounds on news websites, it was shared all over social media and Netizens could not have enough of his cuteness. Pictures from PM’s official photographer Adam Scotti have broken the Internet. Some even compared Trudeau’s youngest son to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

Tweeple started sharing the photo of the little one and couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable he looked holding the bouquet and doing namaste! Some even dug out old photos of Trudeau’s son and shared them. Even his photos from the Taj Mahal visit is going viral. Take a look at these tweets:

While most on Twitter and Facebook went in ‘awww’ mood, some even compared him to little Nawab —Taimur. Sample these:

