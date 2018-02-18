Not Justin Trudeau but Indian Twitterati can’t have enough of his 3-year-old son Hadrien!

Justin Trudeau arrived in Delhi on his first official trip to India but it was his youngest son who stole the show. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Twitter) Justin Trudeau arrived in Delhi on his first official trip to India but it was his youngest son who stole the show. (Source: Adam Scotti/ Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has quite a fan following in India. Every time Trudeau shows his desi side to the world, not just the Indian diaspora in Canada, but people in India too go gaga over it. Be it him delivering a message on Pongal in Tamil, or wearing kurta during Indian Independence Day or doing Bhangra, Indians can’t stop appreciating this leader. But when the Canadian PM arrived in India for his first state visit, it was not him that stole everyone’s heart. Rather it was his three-year-old, youngest Hadrien who hogged most of the the limelight. Yes, the moment his photos at the Delhi tarmac — holding a bouquet— started doing rounds on news websites, it was shared all over social media and Netizens could not have enough of his cuteness. Pictures from PM’s official photographer Adam Scotti have broken the Internet. Some even compared Trudeau’s youngest son to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

Flowers for Hadrien on arrival in India with @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/p81JkFAN6I — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) February 17, 2018

Tweeple started sharing the photo of the little one and couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable he looked holding the bouquet and doing namaste! Some even dug out old photos of Trudeau’s son and shared them. Even his photos from the Taj Mahal visit is going viral. Take a look at these tweets:

Somebody needs to paint this. Gorgeous capture @AdamScotti! — Tiffany Jean Gooch (@goocht) February 17, 2018

Little Hadrien isn’t interested in greeting, he just wants to walk around with flowers 💐 so cute http://t.co/Ywob6XFz2A — Tracy make media credible again Vinet (@thevinetway) February 17, 2018

They are here and look at Hadrien 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/McqVZb8aVp — Pamela (@pamsinfinity) February 17, 2018

Hadrien you cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/0blU7QZHR6 — Pamela (@pamsinfinity) February 18, 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The heartthrob Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau landed in India last nite but guess what, someone else is stealing the limelight- his youngest son Hadrien. #Canadian #IndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/yn2y83LONa — Aditya Prasad (@connectaditya) February 18, 2018

HADRIEN HAS WON ME OVER WITH HIS AMAZING EXPRESSIONS pic.twitter.com/cRDlqMSrm9 — ria (@DelenaMyToxin_) February 18, 2018

Hadrien’s expression summarises my entire life. pic.twitter.com/IkZHkbdOrC — Mysterious Eyes (@n_i_s_h) February 18, 2018

While most on Twitter and Facebook went in ‘awww’ mood, some even compared him to little Nawab —Taimur. Sample these:

So our media got new crush in Hadrien.

Taimur? Who? — l a z e e e g g 🥚 (@lazeeegg) February 18, 2018

First #PriyaPrakashVarrier and now Justin Trudeau’s son is taking all limelight in media… Big blow to Taimur Ali Khan! http://t.co/lAx06snxmF — viren (@Bare_Devil) February 17, 2018

Looks like #Hadrien has taken up Taimur spot for week 😉 — weebee (@vishal1818) February 18, 2018

Indian Media is busy giving coverage to Justin Trudeau’s 3 yr old son Hadrien !!! Sorry Taimur we failed you 😓 — #AAPasurMardini (@Tan_Tripathi) February 18, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd