Justin Bieber’s ‘bad lip sync’ at Mumbai concert has left Twitterati fuming

It seems the Justin Bieber’s concert will go down in history for more reasons than one. (Source: File Photo) It seems the Justin Bieber’s concert will go down in history for more reasons than one. (Source: File Photo)

Beliebers across India, and possibly even abroad, were counting the hours and minutes before their favourite pop star Justin Bieber would take the stage for the first time in India on May 10 in aamchi Mumbai. The much-hyped Mumbai concert of his ‘Purpose’ tour happened at the DY Patil Stadium, where he belted out all his popular numbers to a crowd of reportedly more than 40,000. But, a quick look through social media and you will see that even though the concert has ended, there is still no stopping the jokes. From digs at his demands before coming to India, the ticket prices, to jibes on the posh venue that is Navi Mumbai — Netizens, especially those on Twitter, had a field day (and night).

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert ends, but there’s no stopping the jokes on Twitter

Although Bieber wowed a lot of fans by getting adorable little children to perform with him on stage as he performed his song “Children”, people’s anger knew no bounds as they took to Twitter to call his act out. While many were dismayed they shelled out so much money to see him lip sync, many suggested him to ‘atleast attempt 2 sync your lips’.

Several came out of the concert feeling quite disappointed, including Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who took to Twitter to call the concert a waste of time.

Check out some of the other reactions here.

I’ve never seen an artist give that many 0 fucks in my life. If you’re going 2 lip sync, atleast attempt 2 sync your lips #JustinBieberIndia — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) May 10, 2017

@kaneezsurka My wife who attended said his voice started playing when he was drinking water! Looks like sound guy will be looking for a new job! — Prateik Poddar (@drprateikp) May 10, 2017

FFS Justin Bieber, people didn’t pay 50k+ to watch you in ghar ke kapde and do bad lip sync. Glad I skipped this one. No longer Belieb. — Post Choke Bae (@Womaniya) May 10, 2017

Bieber was so bad it was hilarious. He had the stage presence of khichdi. Plus kaafi lip sync. (Lucky that my tickets were free :D) — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) May 10, 2017

Came down from Goa just to see @justinbieber play his songs off YouTube. Couldn’t even get the lip sync right #JustinBieberIndia — Marlon Moraes (@marlon_moraes14) May 11, 2017

@justinbieber lip sync all his songs on stage. What a way to cheat your fans. And what a waste of so much money. #JustinBieberIndia — Shareq Inamdar (@itssrq) May 11, 2017

@stupidusmaximus 76 k ticket just to see a “singer” lip syncing!! Sad , but I guess for die hard fans a glimpse of him was like paisa wasool.I really hope so — Debjit Ghosh (@dj_debjit2006) May 10, 2017

@stupidusmaximus 2 minutes silence for those who spent 75K for that shit. ?? — Saad (@SoundOfSaad) May 10, 2017

Feeling sorry for people who paid 76k to see Justin Bieber do lip sync in hot humid Mumbai evening. #justinbieberindia — Boring… (@graphicalcomic) May 10, 2017

Many others took a jibe on all the Bieber fans who had gone all the Navi Mumbai, and paid exorbitantly high prices for the concert tickets all to see him do ‘bad lip sync’ on a humid Mumbai evening. One of the Twitter users posted thus: “My wife who attended said his voice started playing when he was drinking water! Looks like sound guy will be looking for a new job!”

Well, it seems the Bieber’s concert will go down in history for more reasons than one. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd