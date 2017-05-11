Latest News

Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert ends, but there’s no stopping the jokes on Twitter

'Welcome to India @justinbieber, hope now you would realize that your real name is Jatin Babbar and your Christian parents adopted you.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 11, 2017 10:33 am
justin bieber, #justinbieberinindia, justin bieber in india, justin bieber purpose tour in india, justin bieber navi mumbai jokes, justib bieber tour twitter jokes, justin bieber in india twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Justin Bieber’s concert jokes on Twitter keep coming. (Source: File Photo)

Making the dreams of so many Indian Beliebers come true, Justin Bieber performed on May 10, in aamchi Mumbai. The much-hyped Mumbai concert of his ‘Purpose’ tour happened at the DY Patil Stadium, where he belted out all his popular numbers to a crowd of reportedly 40,000. But, a quick look through social media and you will see that even though the concert has ended, there is still no stopping the jokes. From digs at his demands before coming to India, the ticket prices, to jibes on the posh venue that is Navi Mumbai — Netizens, especially those on Twitter had a field day.

Here are some of the Twitter responses to Bieber’s concert.

The 23-year-old pop singer from Canada was dressed in casual white t-shirt and black shorts, as he performed on stage. With Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi etc., in attendance, the evening turned out to be a starry affair. Fans in attendance loved the performance and some even shed tears while he scrooned to his popular songs like “I will show how,” “Sorry”, “Love yourself”, “Cold water” etc.

But Twitter users and their hilarious jibes on the pop singer’s concert in India seem to have got almost equal traction. “Welcome to India @justinbieber, hope now you would realize that your real name is Jatin Babbar and your Christian parents adopted you,” read one Twitter comment, while Baba Sehgal, in his quintessential way, tweeted this gold: “fans are waiting desperately in every mohalla and gali, but justin bieber is busy watching baahubali!”

 

