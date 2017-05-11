Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert ends, but there’s no stopping the jokes on Twitter

Justin Bieber’s concert jokes on Twitter keep coming. (Source: File Photo) Justin Bieber’s concert jokes on Twitter keep coming. (Source: File Photo)

Making the dreams of so many Indian Beliebers come true, Justin Bieber performed on May 10, in aamchi Mumbai. The much-hyped Mumbai concert of his ‘Purpose’ tour happened at the DY Patil Stadium, where he belted out all his popular numbers to a crowd of reportedly 40,000. But, a quick look through social media and you will see that even though the concert has ended, there is still no stopping the jokes. From digs at his demands before coming to India, the ticket prices, to jibes on the posh venue that is Navi Mumbai — Netizens, especially those on Twitter had a field day.

Here are some of the Twitter responses to Bieber’s concert.

*Justin bieber in D.Y.Patil stadium*

“wazzupp indiaa … show some energy “ crowd – Sachiiinn Sachinnn — Being Bing (@ya_jhakaas) May 10, 2017

I will be extremely disappointed if Narendra Modi doesn’t show up in the Justin Bieber concert. — Err (@Errendous) May 10, 2017

*Justin Bieber in Pakistan* Bieber: Let’s set the stage on fire Crowd: *starts throwing hand grenades on the stage* — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) May 10, 2017

OMG JUSTIN BIEBER TICKETS ARE OUT

*but it’s in Navi Mumbai*

OMG. I LOVE YOUTUBE. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) February 21, 2017

Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a picture of taxi drivers outside airport when Justin asked them “bhaiyya dy patil chaloge?” pic.twitter.com/5MF0TbLmiY — Ojas. (@Ojasism) May 10, 2017

I’m not sure if Justin Bieber is coming here to perform or collaborate with Sanjeev Kapoor. Read: http://t.co/52EmGmElhe pic.twitter.com/tXqzYNI4KW — Raunak (@MeraHandle) May 3, 2017

fans are waiting desperately in every mohalla and gali,

but justin bieber is busy watching baahubali 😜 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) May 10, 2017

Glad to know Mumbai has named an entire area after Justin Bieber J.B. Nagar — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 10, 2017

Got a chance to catch Justin Bieber’s sound check and rehearsal for the concert tonight. Love you Justin! #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/hx2BsmAhe1 — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 10, 2017

Welcome to India @justinbieber , hope now you would realize that your real name is Jatin Babbar and your Christian parents adopted you. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 10, 2017

Justin Bieber: “Baby baby baby ooh” Crowd: “Baby baby baby ooh” Justin: “For all the times that you rain on–” Crowd: “Baby baby baby ooh” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 10, 2017

The 23-year-old pop singer from Canada was dressed in casual white t-shirt and black shorts, as he performed on stage. With Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi etc., in attendance, the evening turned out to be a starry affair. Fans in attendance loved the performance and some even shed tears while he scrooned to his popular songs like “I will show how,” “Sorry”, “Love yourself”, “Cold water” etc.

But Twitter users and their hilarious jibes on the pop singer’s concert in India seem to have got almost equal traction. “Welcome to India @justinbieber, hope now you would realize that your real name is Jatin Babbar and your Christian parents adopted you,” read one Twitter comment, while Baba Sehgal, in his quintessential way, tweeted this gold: “fans are waiting desperately in every mohalla and gali, but justin bieber is busy watching baahubali!”

