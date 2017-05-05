Latest News

Justice for Nirbhaya: Twitter buzzes with strong-headed reactions on the SC verdict

Calling it the "most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack" on the victim, Supreme Court finally passed its verdict on the convicts of the 2012 gangrape case.

New Delhi | Published:May 5, 2017 7:56 pm
nirbhaya gangrape case, Delhi gangrape case, nirbhaya verdict, nirbhaya gangrape, 2012 Delhi gang rape‬‬, nirbhaya gangrape judgment, nirbhaya gangrape sentence, december 16, supreme court, nirbhaya twitter reactions, nirbhaya twitter hashtag, indian express, indian express news The convicts of the 2012 gangrape case were finally sentenced death. (Source: File Photo)

The December 16, 2012, gangrape of a paramedic student in a moving bus had shocked the entire nation. The victim succumbed to injuries 13 days later in a hospital in Singapore. One of the primary suspects was found hanging inside a prison cell in Tihar jail in 2013, while another suspect, a juvenile at the time of the crime, was given a sentence of 3 years inside a juvenile home.

The other four convicts were given death sentence by the trial court, whose decision was upheld by Delhi High Court calling the crime one of the “rarest of rare” cases on March 13, 2014. However, the convicts filed an appeal to challenge the HC verdict in the Supreme Court. Calling it the “most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack” on the victim, Supreme Court finally passed its verdict on the convicts of the 2012 gangrape case. The four convicts in the December 16 case — Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur — have been given a death penalty.

Soon after the verdict on Friday, Twitterati went on to spill strong-headed reactions on the social media networking website. Many also went on to say that the juvenile convict also deserves to be hanged. Take a look at a few tweets here.

