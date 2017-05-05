Justice for Nirbhaya: Twitter buzzes with strong-headed reactions on the SC verdict

The convicts of the 2012 gangrape case were finally sentenced death. (Source: File Photo) The convicts of the 2012 gangrape case were finally sentenced death. (Source: File Photo)

The December 16, 2012, gangrape of a paramedic student in a moving bus had shocked the entire nation. The victim succumbed to injuries 13 days later in a hospital in Singapore. One of the primary suspects was found hanging inside a prison cell in Tihar jail in 2013, while another suspect, a juvenile at the time of the crime, was given a sentence of 3 years inside a juvenile home.

The other four convicts were given death sentence by the trial court, whose decision was upheld by Delhi High Court calling the crime one of the “rarest of rare” cases on March 13, 2014. However, the convicts filed an appeal to challenge the HC verdict in the Supreme Court. Calling it the “most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack” on the victim, Supreme Court finally passed its verdict on the convicts of the 2012 gangrape case. The four convicts in the December 16 case — Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur — have been given a death penalty.

Soon after the verdict on Friday, Twitterati went on to spill strong-headed reactions on the social media networking website. Many also went on to say that the juvenile convict also deserves to be hanged. Take a look at a few tweets here.

Instead of hanging & giving them a easy death, I would like to see them begging for death everyday for the rest of their life.#Nirbhaya — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 5, 2017

Still remember what doctors who first treated #Nirbhaya had told our reporter: “We haven’t seen anything like this in our career” — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 5, 2017

Most important portion from #Nirbhaya Supreme Court verdict asking society to change attitude and mindset towards women and gender justice. pic.twitter.com/JcBYYorNA8 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 5, 2017

The Juvenile allowed to walk free.He was old enough to commit a heinous crime like Rape but not old enough for Punishment. Why??#Nirbhaya — Shweta #GiveUpAMeal (@SwetaSinghSinha) May 5, 2017

Sometimes ‘democracy’ needs to be strict & merciless, otherwise number of criminals will increase day by day.#Nirbhaya — Diksha Verma (@DikshaaVerma) May 5, 2017

Main Culprit Juvenile Is Set Free, Fate Of 4 Rapists In #Nirbhaya Case To Be Decided By SC.Even Death Penalty Would Be Less#NirbhayaVerdict pic.twitter.com/43kRlNflN1 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 5, 2017

Even today after #Nirbhaya so many women continue to be raped/ humiliated and denied justice. I hope today we reach out to them as well — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) May 5, 2017

Human rights do not apply to monsters. #Nirbhaya — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2017

#Nirbhaya convicts sentenced to death today in 2017 for the brutality of 2012. Yeah, Fast Track Courts! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 5, 2017

Why has the juvenile been spared? Minor for a capital punishment, but mature enough to brutally rape a girl?#Nirbhaya #DelhiGangRape — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra01) May 5, 2017

Every killer you kill never kills again, so it should be a capital punishment for them.#Nirbhayapic.twitter.com/QY9Vuz0rTL — Diksha Verma (@DikshaaVerma) May 5, 2017

