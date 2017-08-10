Latest News

‘Junior Mithali’: Mithali Raj and Twitterati love this ‘cute’ girl dressed as the Indian skipper

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 10, 2017 6:00 pm
mithali raj, independence day, girl dress up as mithali raj, girl dress as woman athlet, fancy dress competition ideas, viral news, sports news, cricket, indian express A little girl dressed up as Mithali Raj is melting hearts on the Internet. (Source: AP file photo, Apoorva Ekbote‏/ Twitter)
With Independence Day around the corner, India is gearing up to celebrate 70 years of the historic day.  In the week leading up to the D-Day, schools and colleges across the country organise plays, drawing competitions, fancy dress events around the patriotic theme. It is a simple way to imbibing our younger generation about India’s struggle for freedom.

At one such school event, where kids were asked to dress up as any national leader, a little girl’s costume is melting hearts on the Internet. The little one chose to be Mithali Raj for the event, complementing her Indian jersey by holding a bat. Her father, Apoorva Ekbote, shared the small clip of the kid on Twitter with a message saying how inspiring the Indian Captain has been. “Dress up as any national leader for school event. Our very own Captain of Indian cricket team @M_Raj03 to inspire my daughter.. #MithaliRaj,” he wrote. Last year, around the same time, a little girl had dressed up as Sushma Swaraj as a national leader for a school competition and the External Affairs Minister too loved her look.

India’s love for cricket is not new, but the zeal and the enthusiasm surrounding the female players is surely refreshing. Even after their heartbreaking loss at the ICC World Cup Final, the fan roared saying ‘they have lost the cup but won million hearts’, and this clip beautifully resonates that sentiment. And Raj has won hearts not just through her game but also for her other qualities, remember her photo of reading a book before going on filed that went viral?

A few hours later Raj herself retweeted the photo and was moved by the child’s cuteness and seeing the little one in the blue jersey. “This is cute! 😀,” she wrote while sharing the clip. Also adding best wishes for the kid she said, “May she achieve her endeavours in all the spheres of life!”

Along with the little kid, Tweeple can’t stop praising the young leader for inspiring millions of girls in the country and thanking her for making India proud.

