‘Junior Mithali’: Mithali Raj and Twitterati love this ‘cute’ girl dressed as the Indian skipper

A little girl dressed up as Mithali Raj is melting hearts on the Internet. (Source: AP file photo, Apoorva Ekbote‏/ Twitter) A little girl dressed up as Mithali Raj is melting hearts on the Internet. (Source: AP file photo, Apoorva Ekbote‏/ Twitter)

With Independence Day around the corner, India is gearing up to celebrate 70 years of the historic day. In the week leading up to the D-Day, schools and colleges across the country organise plays, drawing competitions, fancy dress events around the patriotic theme. It is a simple way to imbibing our younger generation about India’s struggle for freedom.

At one such school event, where kids were asked to dress up as any national leader, a little girl’s costume is melting hearts on the Internet. The little one chose to be Mithali Raj for the event, complementing her Indian jersey by holding a bat. Her father, Apoorva Ekbote, shared the small clip of the kid on Twitter with a message saying how inspiring the Indian Captain has been. “Dress up as any national leader for school event. Our very own Captain of Indian cricket team @M_Raj03 to inspire my daughter.. #MithaliRaj,” he wrote. Last year, around the same time, a little girl had dressed up as Sushma Swaraj as a national leader for a school competition and the External Affairs Minister too loved her look.

India’s love for cricket is not new, but the zeal and the enthusiasm surrounding the female players is surely refreshing. Even after their heartbreaking loss at the ICC World Cup Final, the fan roared saying ‘they have lost the cup but won million hearts’, and this clip beautifully resonates that sentiment. And Raj has won hearts not just through her game but also for her other qualities, remember her photo of reading a book before going on filed that went viral?

Dress up as any national leader for school event. Our very own Captain of Indian cricket team @M_Raj03 to inspire my daughter.. #MithaliRaj pic.twitter.com/8PIZcTsL3b — Apoorva Ekbote (@aekbote) August 10, 2017

A few hours later Raj herself retweeted the photo and was moved by the child’s cuteness and seeing the little one in the blue jersey. “This is cute! 😀,” she wrote while sharing the clip. Also adding best wishes for the kid she said, “May she achieve her endeavours in all the spheres of life!”

This is cute! 😀

May she achieve her endeavours in all the spheres of life! http://t.co/FKJRvWirDi — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 10, 2017

Along with the little kid, Tweeple can’t stop praising the young leader for inspiring millions of girls in the country and thanking her for making India proud.

Thank you Apoorva. Mithali and co have rejuvenated a new sense of dreams in young girls. May your daughter achieve all the success. — Smriti Mandhana FC (@SMandhanaFC) August 10, 2017

Hi my little star — Kirti (@Kirti72220896) August 10, 2017

Oh you inspire millions of people today. True example of perseverance and talent. Hats off to you. — Oieswarya Bhowmik (@OieswaryaBhowmi) August 10, 2017

You the inspiration to me when i started my cricket career sis…u achieved many and deserved it..

Hard works wins always👍 — oviya Raj (@ovi_madhu) August 10, 2017

Junior mithali — rkassfl (@rkassfl) August 10, 2017

MithaliRaj didi Finally U deserved It!!!

18 years of HardWork Speaks… — Shalini S (@shalu934) August 10, 2017

That’s is…

<3

India r becoming2know the female cricketers by their own identity

N it starts through grassroot level…

Gd sign4 #WomensCricket — Mithalian RatuIGHOSH (@ghosh_ratul03) August 10, 2017

