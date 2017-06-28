‘Not In My Name’ protest: Renuka Shahane posts strong message after Junaid Khan lynching

Renuka Shahane posted a strong message for ‘Not in my name’ protest. (Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook) Renuka Shahane posted a strong message for ‘Not in my name’ protest. (Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook)

A 16-year-old boy named Junaid Khan was brutally stabbed to death on by a mob of cruel, bloodthirsty individuals while returning from Delhi along with his two brothers after Eid shopping. Can you imagine what it was all about? A petty fight over train seats escalated and religious slurs were hurled at the brothers, and it led to murder. After the horrifying incident, people from all across the cities in India stood up for the #NotInMyName protest. A demonstration scheduled in Delhi and several other cities across the country on June 28 saw citizens standing against incidents of lynching of Muslims and Dalits.

The shocking incident has left many baffled. In the wake of the protests, Renuka Shahane, who is popular for her strong opinions on social media, also posted a long message on Facebook. Stressing on the fact that “innocence dies when hate rules”, she expressed her views in a powerful post.

“NOT IN MY NAME

Junaid was lynched by a mob of cruel human beings. I don’t care what religion those lynchers belonged to. Nor do I care what religion Junaid belonged to. I only care about one thing. A group of mean, cruel human beings killed a teenager and assaulted three other young men brutally!

Junaid was 16.

My elder son will turn 16 next year.

My heart breaks for Junaid’s mother.

Not only did a group of cruel human beings kill Junaid, another group of cruel human beings egged them on. Junaid was also killed by those cruel people who witnessed the insanity & chose to remain silent.

There are some cruel people who justify this lynching.

Yes! Hate allows for all sorts of justification.

There has been a long list of these lynchings. It has become so common that no one talks about it. Nobody asks questions about what happened to the perpetrators. Whether they were caught & given the strictest punishment or whether they were released to unleash more violence!

I cannot fathom how anyone can kill unarmed, innocent human beings!

I cannot fathom how people can justify this horrific violence!

Instead of taking law into their own hands why are police complaints not made?

Is it because the lynch mob knows that there is no reason behind what they have done?

All they want to do is to kill in the name of hate.

Whichever religion, ideology, language, ethnicity you belong to, lynching done in any name cannot be condoned!

We’ve suffered so many riots, terrorist attacks, pogroms, lynchings but we haven’t learnt anything.

The bottom line is that innocent human beings become the target of that hate. They are usually poor. They are usually those who are incapable of fighting back. It is really too, too disheartening.

Innocence dies when hate rules!

I cannot be a part of those who encourage hate.

I was with the Ekta Manch marching from Parel to Azad Maidan singing ” Hum hongey kaamyaab….” to promote brotherhood between fellow citizens of all faiths in 1993 after the horrendous riots followed by the heinous bomb blasts in Mumbai.

I marched to the Gateway of India to protest the utter failure & crass mishandling of 26/11 by the then Congress Govt in the State and the Centre in 2008.

I supported the Anna Hazare anti corruption movement when he waged the civil battle against the UPA 2 Govt at the Centre.

I was vocal about women’s safety after the horrendous rape & murder of Jyoti Singh as well as Pallavi Purkayastha as well as the sickening hacking of Swathi.

Today I stand firmly against the lynch mentality that has an active political patronage in our country.

I do not belong to any political party. I am a citizen of one of the finest democracies in the World. That is why it is so important for all of us to respect & protect the tenets of our Constitution.

I, as a proud citizen of India, do not conform to the views of anyone who actively or passively supports this lynching.

My allegiance lies with the Constitution of India.

If the Govt or any other body does anything to undermine the basic tenets of democracy in our country, I will vocally oppose it.

I so wanted to be a part of the peaceful civil protest at Carter Road today but I can’t. But I will not be a part of this hate!

I do not want my children to inherit this hate.

I will not have the blood of innocents on my hands.

NOT IN MY NAME!”

