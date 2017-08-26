This former Olympic diver and his boyfriend’s love story is winning hearts on Instagram

A love story to remember! (Source: wolfdeutschland/Instagram) A love story to remember! (Source: wolfdeutschland/Instagram)

Love knows no boundaries, and this viral love story only makes that thought stronger. Jimmy Sjödin, a former Olympic diver from Sweden, got the surprise of his life when his boyfriend Patrick Huber decided to pop the question on a dream getaway to Venice. The night before the proposal, Huber told Sjödin to pack his bags for a sudden trip, without revealing where they were going. Driving all the way from Munich to the Italian Alps, they finally landed in Venice. The next day, the couple went for a gondola ride through the canals, where the body builder and graphic designer from Germany proposed Sjödin and left him in a daze.

Narrating their story, Huber shared a string of pictures and captioned one of them: “It was a complete surprise. On the Wednesday night I told my boyfriend to pack his bags because the next day I wanted to take him on a surprise trip somewhere he always wanted to go. So he packed his bag and we got in the car, and I started driving and we drove over the South Tyrol, which is the most scenic route through the Italian Alps, so I had planned everything to be the most romantic 😍😜 We ended up in Venice. Then on the Friday, I said “We have an appointment at 10.30, so be ready and wear something…”, and my he still didn’t understand something was going on. So we get to the gondolas and there was a girl, and he thought she was just a tour guide. But she was a professional photographer and took pictures all the time.. to capture that special moment. Then at a intimate little canal I get down on one knee in the gondola and pop the question. I started crying while I asked him the question, and can’t even remember what in specific I said. But he said YES 😍🎩💍🎩 now he is my fiancé and we started planning our wedding 😍!”

Take a look at their pictures here.

An Enchanting Ride

The Big Revelation

Together Forever

Summer Love

Engagement Bands

Love, Always

