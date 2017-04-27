JEE main 2017 results: Kalpit Veerwal scores 100%, social media buzzes with memes

360/360! WOW! (Source: The IITian Logic/Facebook) 360/360! WOW! (Source: The IITian Logic/Facebook)

Clearing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can be as tough as summitting Everest for some. But once you get a clean sweep from the exams, you may as well have the world at your feet! And for toppers, a whole new world of sunshine breaks open. Well, the same happened with this year’s topper Kalpit Veerwal. The young boy went one step ahead and did something that no one had done before.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This guy goes around playing pranks in IIT Kanpur leaving everybody in splits

Not only did Veerwal top JEE, he went on to score a perfect 360 out of 360 in the examination. All India rank (AIR) 2 has been bagged by Vasu Jain who scored 350 while Ananye Agarwal got the third rank with 350 marks. Meanwhile, Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi got AIR 71 rank with a score of 321 among girls.

ALSO READ | Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone to become part of DU syllabus; Twitterati explode with laughter

While it is an extraordinary achievement, many Twitter and Facebook users took to social media to congratulate the topper. But then, let’s face it, the topper of the class is usually someone who gets a bit of good-humoured rubbing as well, and in the online space that generally means memes and jokes! So, while we’re absolutely elated with Veerwal’s achievement we couldn’t resist a good laugh over some of those hilarious memes either.

Rajasthan’s Kalpit Veerval Topped The IIT JEE Mains, Scored 360/360, First Ever By Any Candidate Itne Me To Hamare Jaise 3 Pass Ho Jaye 🙄😯🙄 pic.twitter.com/hPDit58zj9 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veeral scored 360/360 in JEE….his cousins right now pic.twitter.com/fd3mEO0sS5 — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) April 27, 2017

Kalpit Veerwal

360/360

AIR 1

IIT JEE

He has killed more germs and dettol.. — Mohit K Khanna (@mohitkmarkhanna) April 27, 2017

In JEE MAIN , Kalpit Veerwal of Udaipur scored 360 out of 360 …👌👌👍👍💐💐🎂🎂 I do not know how to react !!😢😢 — Arnab Sur (@arnabsurphysics) April 27, 2017

@SirJadeja Sharma ji ke bete ko 361 aaya — Harshit #MI💙 (@cricketharshit) April 27, 2017

@SirJadeja Kalpit nahi…. Culprit hai wah… — Ajinath Rakh (@AjinathRakh) April 27, 2017

Also, check out others’ posts that congratulated the lad:

Amazed to see that Kalpit Veerwal scored a perfect 360/360 in #JEEMain2017

Congratulations! Wish u all the best.#JEEMainResult#JEEMain — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 27, 2017

Congratulations kalpit veerval …

To make fire in @iit jee mains

360/360 — Bhupender Saini (@BhupenderSain77) April 27, 2017

JEE Mains 2017: Kalpit Veerwal from Udaipur tops JEE with 360/360 score Congratulations Kalpit 🎉🥇 IITs wait for you !!! pic.twitter.com/l1tDDHbRhE — UG (@iTheThackrey) April 27, 2017

Again, while these jokes are okay if you want add a bit of humour to life, we think what Veerwal did is a great feat and the ones looking to make a career in engineering can take inspiration from his study habits! What are your thoughts after the JEE results? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd