JEE Advanced Results 2017: IIT entrance results are out and Twitterati gets cracking with jokes

After toiling, slogging the entire year and sitting for innumerable examinations, the months of May and June finally bring forth the results for students. The board results are already out, and just when the students were perhaps breathing a sigh of relief, JEE Advanced Result of this year was released online today at 10am. Formerly known as Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), it is conducted every year by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admission to the IITs.

The importance of this examination needs no introduction as thousands of students, every year wait in anticipation for the results. This year was no different. More than 170,000 students appeared for the examination that was conducted on May 21. The judgement day is finally here, and much like it was the case with other examinations, social media is abuzz, again. with both excitement and jokes.

The relative jokes remains timeless and a constant, but when we are talking about IIT, how can we not talk about Kota, that is often regarded as the coaching capital of the country? The biggest question still remains how did the students from Kota do?

Here are some of the reactions. Read on and have a laugh.

Relatives. Every time.

And the ‘Kota jokes’ had to start.

The feeling of vengeance is real here.

You can feel his pain, right? So can we.

Girl are you JEE Advanced? Coz I can’t crack you. #JEEAdvanced2017 #JEEAdvanced — Himanshu (@mr_asleep_) June 11, 2017

You have to give it to him for this rather amusing analogy.

This is hilarious.

There were also few who had anticipated their misery from a distance, before the results were out.

