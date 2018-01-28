Jaydev Unadkat becomes costliest Indian player at IPL auction day 2, Twitterati respond with memes and humour

The news of Jaydev Unadkat becoming the costliest Indian player on the second day of the IPL 2018 Auction in Bengaluru leftTwitter users quickly responding to the news with memes and funny comebacks.(Source: Shubh Jaiin/Twitter) The news of Jaydev Unadkat becoming the costliest Indian player on the second day of the IPL 2018 Auction in Bengaluru leftTwitter users quickly responding to the news with memes and funny comebacks.(Source: Shubh Jaiin/Twitter)

As the IPL auction frenzy continues, Jaydev Unadkat became the costliest Indian player after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 11.5 crore. The bid has left many confused and unsettled, especially if the reactions of Twitter users of Facebook are to go by. Unadkat became the costliest Indian player on the second day of the IPL 2018 Auction in Bengaluru. Twitter users were quit to respond to the news with memes and funny comebacks. Unadkat is, however, an experienced player in IPL and has taken a total of 24 wickets in 12 matches in 2017. He also, recently, played against Sri Lanka in the T20I series, taking four wickets in three matches. His performance earned him the Man-of-The-Series award, following which he was also a part of the T20I series against South Africa in the overseas.

From wondering what could be the reactions of other bowlers to hoping he does not “have a heart attack where ever he is”, this is how people on the micro-blogging site reacted to Unadkat becoming the costliest Indian player to be sold.

Kamran Akmal : bhaijaan, Jaydev Unadkat bhi 11 crores mein gaya #IPLAuction mein Sarfraz Ahmed : partition tha to waise galat idea — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 28, 2018

How teams bidded for Jaydev Unadkat. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HNdlolVsX9 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 28, 2018

“Jaldi se mere 11.5 crore de do bhai before any sense prevails and people change their mind..” #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/0OSm80y9Es — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 28, 2018

* #IPLAuction * Auctioneer: Jaydev Unadkat! The Indian fast bowler. RR owner: 11.50 cr laga do. Auctioneer: Sold! RR owner: Total paise kitne milenge abb!? Auctioneer: Arey sattebaazon — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 28, 2018

Jaydev Unadkat might be having a heart attack where ever he’s watching this #IPLAuction ???? — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 28, 2018

Jaydev Unadkat sold for 11.5 crores in #IPLAuction

Other players reaction:- pic.twitter.com/XCICkxALIT — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) January 28, 2018

#IPLAuction

Other RR team bowlers, when they saw Jaydev Unadkat being sold for 11.5crs: pic.twitter.com/GGvSET83CY — Shubh (@shubhjaiin) January 28, 2018

What do you think of the bids at the ongoing IPL auction? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd