Jaydev Unadkat becomes costliest Indian player at IPL auction day 2, Twitterati respond with memes and humour

After Jaydev Unadkat was sold at 11.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals, Twitter users got down to wondering what could be the reactions of other bowlers to hoping he does not "have a heart attack where ever he is" after becoming the costliest Indian player after the IPL auction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2018 1:16 pm
As the IPL auction frenzy continues, Jaydev Unadkat became the costliest Indian player after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 11.5 crore. The bid has left many confused and unsettled, especially if the reactions of Twitter users of Facebook are to go by. Unadkat became the costliest Indian player on the second day of the IPL 2018 Auction in Bengaluru. Twitter users were quit to respond to the news with memes and funny comebacks. Unadkat is, however, an experienced player in IPL and has taken a total of 24 wickets in 12 matches in 2017. He also, recently, played against Sri Lanka in the T20I series, taking four wickets in three matches. His performance earned him the Man-of-The-Series award, following which he was also a part of the T20I series against South Africa in the overseas.

From wondering what could be the reactions of other bowlers to hoping he does not “have a heart attack where ever he is”, this is how people on the micro-blogging site reacted to Unadkat becoming the costliest Indian player to be sold.

