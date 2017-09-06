Only in Express

Hairstylist Jawed Habib gets trolled for Hindu gods ad ahead of Durga Puja

Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib faced a huge social media backlash for a print ad in Kolkata that showed Durga and other Hindu gods and goddesses at leisure at one his salons. Responding to the trolling, Habib took to Twitter to apologise, saying he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments.

September 6, 2017
jawed habib, jawed habib trolled, jawed habib hindu god ad, jawed habib ad controversy, jawed habib durga puja ad controversy Jawed Habib’s ad showing gods and goddesses at his salon has irked the sentiments of many Hindus. (Source: Twitter)
Renowned hair stylist Jawed Habib, who owns a chain of hair salons across the country, found himself in hot waters when a pre-Durga Puja ad featuring the Hindu gods was released in Kolkata this week. The print ad showed gods and goddesses lounging around in a Jawed Habib salon, getting their hair fixed, applying make-up and counting money, with the tag line, “Gods too visit JH salon”.

The ad did not go down well with people, with many taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to express themselves. While some said that Habib should not have toyed with the sentiments of the people by portraying the deities in this fashion, others lashed out at him for disrespecting the Hindu religion; some even urged people to boycott Habib’s salons for the insensitive ad.

Though, amid the huge backlash, there were some dissenting voices who stood up for Habib, saying that they found nothing objectionable about the ad and that putting Durga and other deities in modern settings ahead of Durga Puja has been done before as well.

Check out some of the angry reactions here.

 

 

Responding the uproar that was generated on social media, Habib himself posted a series of tweets explaining the situation and even posted a video on Twitter apologising for the ad. He said that he had only one religion, which is that of the scissors, and that the ad was printed by a Kolkata franchise without his permission, and it should not have. He ended the video with an apology, clarifying that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

 

Here is the video of his apology.

 

Amid the negative comments that Habib’s ad garnered, there were few who pointed out that depicting gods in modern-day avatar and settings ahead of Durga Puja is not uncommon.

 

 

