Twitterati took jibes at Javed Akhtar’s tweet to Kiran Rijiju, but got it right back with a vengeance

Javed Akhtar’s tweet created a stir! (Source: File Photo) Javed Akhtar’s tweet created a stir! (Source: File Photo)

After Virendra Sehwag and Randeep Hooda got caught in the Gurmehar Kaur debacle, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to express his opinion. “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded,” Rijiju wrote.

ALSO READ | Ramjas College Row: Chetan Bhagat, Rahul Gandhi, Twitterati react to Gurmehar Kaur pulling out of ‘Save DU’ campaign

Contradicting his views, lyricist Javed Akhtar slammed him, saying: “I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind.” The songwriter added, “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks. Mr Minister, you have condemned the left by falsely accusing them for celebrating soldiers killing n not a word about AVBP. Grossly biased.”

ALSO READ | You may have written poems but I have made history for India: Yogeshwar’s retort to Javed Akhtar

Akhtar made headlines for his words, but Twitter users had mixed reactions to his tweet. Some supported him, while others went on to disagree with him with strong statements against him. All set to face Tweeple’s criticism, Akhtar replied to most of them.

Read their tweets here:

Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded. http://t.co/gXHkAGi9sh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2017

I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

Mr minister , you have condemned the left by falsely accusing them for celebrating soldiers killing n not a word about AVBP. Grossly biased — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

@TheGufranShaikh Kamaal hai . Aaj maen aap Ko Achha lag Raha hoon Aur jab aap ke fundos or Mullas Ki baat karta hoon to bura ho Jata hoon — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

@Javedakhtarjadu is not a writer his कलम is, Gurmehar Kaur — TRILOK (@trilokrajsingh) February 28, 2017

@trilokrajsingh can’t you understand that she meant that it is hate violence and war responsible for such tragedies all over the world . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

@Javedakhtarjadu who is polluting your mind sir — Rajiv Dhir (@dhirraj) February 28, 2017

@dhirraj sense of justice , respect for freedom of speechdesire for an open n healthy society If you think all of it is pollution so be it — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

@Javedakhtarjadu….Mr minority we know who is polluting you mind as well….I suppose..Al kaida or Jamar-ul-Dava — Abhishek Sharma (@AbhishekRaipur) February 28, 2017

@AbhishekRaipur you are right in calling me Mr Minority . I belong to the smallest minority of India . I am an INDIAN !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

@Javedakhtarjadu knock knock !! i am atheist, will speak and condemn all religion sbut mine ?? guess who am !?? — Rajtanwar (@rajtanwar21) February 28, 2017

@rajtanwar21 I have always spoken against Muslim reactionaries’s stand on Divorce n women’s issues If you don’t know it is not my fault — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

@Javedakhtarjadu Can I see a Modern Secular Growing Inside U, She clearly said abt Pakistan , don’t mix it with world war — Vibhor Agrawal (@VibhorAgrawal14) February 28, 2017

@VibhorAgrawal14 if any Indian hopes to have no war no hatred n good relations with all our neighbours including Pak what’s wrong with it ? — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

And, the arguments went on!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd