Twitterati took jibes at Javed Akhtar’s tweet to Kiran Rijiju, but got it right back with a vengeance

All set to face Tweeple's criticism, Javed Akhtar replied to most of them with vengeance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 28, 2017 9:12 pm
javed akhtar, javed akhtar tweets, javed akhtar kiren rijiju, javed akhtar gurmehar kaur, javed akhtar du tweet, javed akhtar pakistan tweets, javed akhtar twitter, indian express, indian express news Javed Akhtar’s tweet created a stir! (Source: File Photo)

After Virendra Sehwag and Randeep Hooda got caught in the Gurmehar Kaur debacle, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to express his opinion. “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded,” Rijiju wrote.

Contradicting his views, lyricist Javed Akhtar slammed him, saying: “I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind.” The songwriter added, “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks. Mr Minister, you have condemned the left by falsely accusing them for celebrating soldiers killing n not a word about AVBP. Grossly biased.”

Akhtar made headlines for his words, but Twitter users had mixed reactions to his tweet. Some supported him, while others went on to disagree with him with strong statements against him. All set to face Tweeple’s criticism, Akhtar replied to most of them.

Read their tweets here:

 

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And, the arguments went on!

