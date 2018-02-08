  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Now Javed Akhtar speaks up on loudspeakers in mosques supporting Sonu Nigam; sparks online debate

Bollywood lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar tweeted that he supports anyone who opposes loudspeakers in mosques or any any place of worship in residential areas. Quite unsuprisingly, the tweet ruffled quite a few feathers, with people responding with words of support as well as dissent.

Written by S Chakraborty | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 12:13 pm
javed akhtar, javed akhtar loudspeaker mosque tweet, javed akhtar loudspeaker sonu nigam, Javed Akhtar’s tweet against loudpseakers in being used by mosques and places of worship in residential areas seems to have garnered quite a lot of support on social media. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Last year, singer Sonu Nigam created a storm online and then offline when he tweeted out in April to say that he doesn’t appreciate being woken up in the morning by the azaan. Going as far as to call it “gundagardi”. Now in 2018, lyricist Javed Akhtar has tweeted out his support (rather belatedly) to the singer and anyone who opposes loudspeakers in mosques or any any place of worship in residential areas. “This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that Loud speakers should not be used by the mosques and for that matter by any place of worship in residential areas,” he tweeted.

 

Last year, the azaan row went on for weeks and even resulted in Nigam shaving his head after a Muslim cleric announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who will tonsure the singer. At the time, several Bollywood bigwigs added their voice to the controversy, but this new year, the conversation around the issue seems to have been reprised with Akhtar’s tweet. Though, in January, the Uttar Pradesh government had banned the unauthorised use of loudspeakers and public address systems at religious and public places across the state.

Quite unsuprisingly, the tweet ruffled quite a few feathers, with people responding with words of support as well as dissent. “Being a Muslim I don’t have problem with loudspeakers or any religion activity .I respect all religions every religion has it’s own history everyone has a right to practice .i request all use something else to b in limelight leave religions aside,” tweeted one person, while another said, “Im not interested in the Mosque waking me up at 5.30am or the Temple waking me up at 4.30am. God does not need loudspeakers. No religion had loudspeakers as part of its history.”

In response to many of the dissenting voices that called him out, Akhtar later tweeted, “Maen har galat baat Kay Khilaf awaaz uthata hoon . Mushkil yehi hai ke aap dusron ki galti to maan saktay hain Magar apni nahin (I have raised a voice against all wrong practices. The problem is that you can recognise others’ mistakes, but not your own.”

 

Here are some of the other reactions in response to the poet’s tweet:

 

 

What are your thoughts on the topic? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Transplant Kidney
    Feb 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    YOUR FOR M0NEY WITH THE SUM OF $450,000,00,ALL ARE TO REPLY VIA EMAIL ONLY Email: kokilabendhirubhaihospital (AT)G-mail con WhatsApp 779-583-3215
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Mast Malang
      Feb 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm
      Loudspeaker must be banned from all religious places or sound volume should not be more than 50 decibel. Because it said that दूर का घंटा हमेशा सुहाना लगता है...
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Daisy Boy
        Feb 8, 2018 at 12:33 pm
        Sonu Nigam used highly objectionable language while tweeting against the Azan - thats the only objection, really. Otherwise usage of a loudspeaker in masjid, mandir or marriage halls is nonsensical as well as a great nuisance.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News

        Adda

        Feb 08: Latest News