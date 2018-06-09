Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
Tweeple love as Javed Akhtar helps Farhan Akhtar when asked for Hindi translation of his poem

When someone asked actor and producer Farhan Akhtar a Hindi translation of his own poem, Javed Akhtar came for help and posted the Hindi version of it and fans loved the dad-son affection even on social media.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 11:41:03 am
No matter how celebrated a person is but it is often the love and care of parents that helps them stay grounded and have a peaceful life. Which also makes them the “go-to” person whenever the need arises. Something very similar happened on Twitter when actor-producer and singer Farhan Akhtar posted one of his random musings and wished his followers a pleasant morning. “Together they braved it through the storm…..with hull half broken, with sails all torn…..no wave nor swell could but drown hope….that night is darkest before the dawn #musing. Have a nice day”, he tweeted.

While some people loved the wordplay but there were a few who couldn’t enjoy the rhyme because of the language barrier. So someone requested junior Akhtar to also post a Hindi translation of the English verse. It seems he missed the tweet but when you have a renowned poet as your father you don’t have to take any stress. Javed Akhtar posted the Hindi version of it and fans loved the father-son affection even on social media.

Fans loved the conversation that happened on social media, and some even dubbed it as “father goals”. Here are some of the reactions.

There is no denying that the Akhtar family has a bunch of talented people, still, it is adorable to see how one helps another when they are in need even if it is a simple Hindi translation.

